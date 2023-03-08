8/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Ukrainian Troops Trained by the West Stumble in Battle
2. Taiwan Arrests Special Forces Colonel Over Alleged China Spy Ring
3. Women face disparities, gender discrimination, sexual harassment in Special Operations Forces, according to Government Accountability Office
4. Russ ians Are Being Tricked Into Setting Fire to Enlistment Offices
5. The West Attacked Russia’s Economy. The Result Is Another Stalemate.
6. China is not as powerful as the West might think
7. Top Medical Journals Publish Unprecedented Joint Call for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
8. Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Changes Counteroffensive Tactics
9. U.S. raises concerns over China's counter-espionage push
10. Why China Has a Giant Pile of Debt
11. A corporate takeover of the UN must be stopped
12. How the Ukraine Counteroffensive Can Still Succeed
13. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 2, 2023
14. Davis-Monthan selected as the preferred location to host special operations command
15. China's Strategy of Political Warfare
16. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, August 3, 2023
Korean News Content:
1. What Are North Korea’s Nuclear-Weapon Capabilities and Is the Threat Expanding?
2. Yoon gov't will 'never' pursue end-of-war declaration: unification minister
3. No progress made on U.S. soldier in N. Korea: state dept.
4. Alliance between Korea and Japan may prove difficult
5. Clarify roles of the Unification Ministry and NIS
6. Park Jin likely to retain FM post amid Cabinet reshuffle
7. ＜Investigation＞100 soldiers surround farming community of 500 farmer to prevent stealing of crops…Military-Farmer relations improved
8. Travis King's sister says US soldier who crossed into North Korea is 'not the type to just disappear'
9. Korea considers joining Saudi-hosted talks about Ukraine: source
10. China Holds the Key to Halting North Korea’s 7th Nuke Test
11. Ordinary N. Koreans forced to provide food to construction teams in Yanggang Province
12. Kunming steps up efforts to prevent defectors from heading to S. Korea