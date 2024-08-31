8/31/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America:[Washington Talk] Fading 'North Korea Denuclearization'... South Korea Should Keep Nuclear Storage Facilities and Tactical Nuclear Weapons

2. Activists join US, NYC officials in effort to name street outside North Korea's UN office after Otto Warmbier

3. U.S. stresses push for 'timely, accurate, unbiased' reporting on N.K.-related UNSC resolutions noncompliance

4. S. Korea, U.S. to hold high-level talks on N. Korea deterrence next week

5. Male-dominated gov't-funded forum rushes to add female speakers over UK ambassador's boycott

6. Rust Belt senators call on U.S. gov't to reduce import quota for S. Korean oil country tubular goods

7. 'Defector Literature' Showing the Inside of North Korea

8. Westinghouse’s behavior (nuclear power competition between the ROK and US)

9. S. Korea, U.S. to hold high-level talks on N. Korea deterrence next week

10. Trump says getting along with Kim Jong-un is 'good thing' |

11. Hyesan buzzes with anticipation as N. Korea revives state-sanctioned smuggling

12. North Korean woman punished for spying after talking to Chinese husband in China

13. State Department: “Supports approval of South Korean government’s civilian group’s flood relief assistance to North Korea”

14. Dispute over border telecom plan further strains China-North Korea ties

