8/31/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Ceremony Pays Homage to Special Ops Command

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 30 (Putin's War)

3. Inside the Shadow Evacuation of Kabul

4. Do Not Trust Your Gut: How to Improve Strategists’ Decision Making

5. Army grounds entire CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet over engine fires

6. AirLand redux? Early lessons from Ukraine

7. Shaking the Dungeon: James Baldwin and the Strategies of Subversion and Surveillance

8. Ukraine Tries to Make Southern Offensive a Turning Point in War

9. Ukraine lures Russian missiles with decoys of U.S. rocket system

10. Nuclear inspectors are in Ukraine for a high-stakes visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

11. Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

12. China's Xi pushes forward to third term despite mounting crises

13. FDD | Russia Continues Meddling in the Balkans

14. Opinion | Now the real work to end hostage-taking and wrongful detentions begins

15. FDD | Turkey’s Latest Move to Undermine NATO

16. FDD | A New Iran Deal Would Empower Palestinian Islamic Jihad

17. At SOCOM Change of Command, Nods to Afghanistan, Future in Indo-Pacific

18. Army JAG with vendetta tried contacting Russian embassy: prosecutors

19. Opinion | Plans to prevent civilian casualties leave crucial questions unanswered

20. The Grand Race for Techno-Security Leadership

21. The enemy gets a vote: The forever war and future war after Afghanistan by Joesph Felter

22. Issues related to responding to foreign language influence activities in the U.S.

23. Into the gray zone

24. Here’s What Biden’s New National Security Strategy Should Say

25. A Frontline Shadow Economy: Ukrainian Units Swap Tanks and Artillery

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. flaunt combined firepower in large-scale field exercise amid N.K. threats

2. U.S., S.Korean troops practice war with eye on N.Korea and 'near-peer' enemies

3. Hon James R Clapper: The Korean Peninsula Issues and US National Security (Video)

4. S. Korea 'deeply concerned' about N. Korea's rights situation, minister tells U.N. rapporteur

5. [Planning: Diagnosis of the South Korean government's North Korean human rights policy] Western experts express “concern

6. N. Korea’s political prison camp population has fallen by around 20,000 compared to last year

7. Pyongyang turns to New Delhi for rice

8. National security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Hawaii

9. S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week

10. Next 5 years last chance for North Korea's denuclearization: experts

11. As North Korea struggles, a renewed focus on loyalty



12. Lockdowns in China, and North Korea, Deal Double Blow to Bridge City



13. The U.S. and South Korea Are Simulating a North Korean Attack



14. Coronavirus: North Korea state media confirm leader Kim Jong-un has been infected with Covid-19



15. ＜Interview with a N. Korean Woman＞What do N. Koreans think about Kim Yo-jong’s speech?

16. S. Koreans are immensely fatigued about N. Korea…But continued interest in the N. Korean people is necessary.

17. Yoon Suk-yeol's 'ambitious' N. Korea policy takes center stage at Korea Global Forum for Peace 2022