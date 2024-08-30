8/29-30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. This exercise is shaping the long-term future of Army brigades

2. Army puts its 'transforming in contact' concept to biggest test yet

3. Green Berets use disruptive cyber technology during Swift Response 2024

4. U.S.-Made F-16 Crashed in Ukraine, Killing Pilot

5. C.I.A. Warning Helped Thwart ISIS Attack at Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna

6. In new guidance, top Marine says 'righteous' Force Design will guide the money

7. Army Just Signed $1B Deal For Massive Order Of Switchblade Kamikaze Drones

8. Every War Must End (Ukraine Edition) by Chase Metcalf, John Nagl

9. In Brief: Why the Gaza Peace Talks Have So Far Failed

10. What is an Italian Carrier Strike Group Doing in the Indo-Pacific?

11. Rewind and Reconnoiter: A Europeanized NATO? The Alliance Contemplates the Trump Era and Beyond with Sten Rynning

12. Haiti’s Window of Opportunity

13. Army’s upcoming Project Convergence billed as early test for ‘C2 Next’ plans

14. The Peril of Ignoring the Legitimacy of Violent Non-State Actors

15. The Limits of Diplomacy With China

16. Neither Narrow nor Nice: Economic Warfare, Disinformation, and Civil Society

17. How Irregular Warfare Can Find—and Exploit—the Vulnerabilities in China's Defense Industrial Base

18. Distressing Global Report on Civil Freedoms

19. The Fall and Fall of Mahmoud Abbas

20. Challenges of the Gaza humanitarian aid pier offer lessons for the US Army

21. When the US left Kabul, these Americans tried to help Afghans left behind. It still haunts them

22. US carrier drought in Western Pacific is telling but no security threat, expert says

23. Don’t Downplay Risks of AI for Democracy

24. NSA's China specialist: US at a loss to deter Chinese hackers

25. ‘Range of options’ ready for South China Sea aggression: US admiral

26. Army’s blunt trauma tests on pigs, cadavers may aid body armor designs

Korean News Content:

1. John Batchelor Show ROK 8.15 Unification Doctrine Interview

2. The Growing Threat from North Korea by The Hon. Michael Kirby

3. Human Security Risk: Tired Mountain Syndrome

4. North Korean floods again: Will the Kims ever learn?

5. North Korea orders all students abroad to return home for ideological education

6. S. Korea, U.S. stage joint special operations drills

7. Premier US military CBRNE command participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

8. S. Korea, U.S. wrap up key summertime military exercise against N. Korean threats

9. Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation to continue despite leadership changes

10. Hanwha Ocean wins maintenance deal for U.S. Navy

11. Families of victims of N. Korea's abduction, detention urge int'l solidarity to address issue

12. S. Korea to expand support for civic groups' radio broadcasting projects for N. Koreans

13. Sullivan stresses U.S.' commitment to 'complete' Korean Peninsula denuclearization1

14. [Exclusive] 13 North Korean Submarines Registered for the First Time in IMO… “Intention for Overseas Operations”

15. China Reminds South Korea That Time Isn’t On Its Side

16. If South Korea Goes Nuclear, So Will the World

17. Putin and Kim Jong Un's new alliance is proving to be a win-win

18. North Korea fires missiles in demonstration for Russia

19. Unification Ministry pledges more female speakers after British envoy withdraws from male-dominated forum

20. Kim’s significant change should come before another Washington-Pyongyang summit

21. South Korea gets closer to NATO in the Indo-Pacific

22. Unification ministry issues English version of report on N. Korea's economic, social situation

23, S. Korea, US to hold high-level talks on N. Korea deterrence next week

24. Gov't tracks 4,071 perpetrators, victims in N. Korean human rights probe

25. Unification ministry approves civic groups' bid for N. Korean contact over flood damage relief

