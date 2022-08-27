8/27/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 26 (Putin's War)

2. How Ukraine is using resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia

3. China and US sign deal that could avert mass stock delistings

4. International Relations Theory Suggests Great-Power War Is Coming

5. The Status Quo Won’t Save Us From the Next Pandemic

6. Do more to prevent Chinese espionage

7. US hints to Gantz it’s preparing military option against Iran, Israeli official says

8. Breakthroughs for All: Delivering Equitable Access to America’s Research - The White House

9. Female Russian spy in Italy revealed by Bellingcat investigation

10. Spike in China tensions won't change U.S. Taiwan weapons policy, for now - sources

11. Danilov: Russia running massive psyop against Ukraine's top leaders, commanders

12. As Enterprise's keel is laid, Navy and industry advocate for another aircraft carrier 'block buy'

13. Why Guam’s Missile Defense Modernization Matters

14. This West Point coach-turned-infantry officer just finished Ranger School

15. Israel receives "positive hints" U.S. is developing military option against Iran

16. A Violent Stalemate Sets In as Battle Lines Harden in Ukraine’s East

17. Classified Material on Human Intelligence Sources Helped Trigger Alarm

Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America: [Washington Talk] “The ‘bold initiative’ that North Korea rejected… Will the power come back?”

2. [WHY] South Koreans and their apparent lack of concern over their northern neighbors

3. S. Korean firms ink follow-up contracts with Poland to export K2 tanks, K9 howitzers

4. 'Courage Index' accuses Korea's largest companies of cowardice toward Russia

5. (South Korea) Police to dispatch more officers to international organizations

6. Yoon expected to meet Biden next month at UN General Assembly

7. Ex-defense security chief gets 3-year prison sentence in retrial of power abuse case ("info ops")

8. ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ should be reconsidered (South Korean OpEd)

9. The Reach of the Regime: Re-defections and North Korea’s Propaganda Videos

10. Ukraine-style wars (in Northeast Asia)

11. North Korea's Submarine Fleet: Underwater Coffins or Threat to the U.S. Navy?

12. They once fought to defend South Korea. 70 years later, these foreign veterans are choosing to be buried there

13. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 100,000

14. S. Korea, China vow stronger ties on supply chains during ministerial talks

15. N. Korean military prepares for joint military-civilian events to celebrate Chuseok

16. South Korea is building stealth drones that could take out North Korea's air defenses