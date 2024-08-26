8/26/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Pentagon wants to use special operators in new ways to train Taiwan and others for a different kind of fight

2. ‘I Cannot Understand Putin’s Hold on Trump’ By H.R. McMaster

3. 'Workhorse of the Air' C-130 Marks 70 Years Since First Flight

4. The Kursk Campaign & Strategic Adaptation by Mick Ryan

5. Perspective: Irregular Warfare in Strategic Competition and Gray Zones, Prosecuting Authoritarian Subversion and Exploitative Use of Corruption and Criminality to Weaken Democracy

6. Putting ‘Asia First’ Could Cost America the World

7. Not Only for Killing: Drones Are Now Detecting Land Mines in Ukraine

8. Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

9. The Explosion in France: A Wake-Up Call to the Threat of Iran’s Disinformation War

10. China Copies US "Manned-Unmanned" Teaming With Different Twist

11. Everything We Just Learned About The Ghost Shark Uncrewed Submarine

12. Sabotage Confirmed At Norwegian Air Base

13. Fuel Supplies To Russian Troops, Crimea Strangled By Destruction Of Ship

14. Captain Geary Letter to The SOFX Audience | Brad Geary

15. Reliant on Starlink, Army eager for more SATCOM constellation options

16. Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace: Ministry

17. Yahya Sinwar ‘dressed as a woman’ hiding among Gaza's populace

18. Opinion Ukraine’s Kursk offensive isn’t just a raid. It’s upending assumptions. by Max Boot

19. How to Boil a Frog: The Dangers of Downsizing in the U.S. Military

20. The New Bioweapons

21. Biden’s lame-duck period gives him a chance to reshape American security

22. When it comes to military AI, there is no second place by Adm. Gary Roughead

23. America Must Present an Alternative to China’s First BRI Project

24. Russia May Risk the Use of Nerve Agents in Its War With Ukraine

Korean News Content:

1. The Gordon Chang Report–North Korea: Desperate and Dangerous

2. South Korea Sees US by Its Side Regardless of Who Is in White House

3. Kim Jong Un inspects new ‘suicide drones,’ urges incorporation of AI

4. In rare break with China, North Korea objects to telecoms plan by border

5. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 7th round of talks on defense cost sharing this week

6. N. Korean leader orders construction of more hospitals in regional development efforts

7. Smile at your peril: N. Korea assesses ideological weaknesses of Olympics athletes

8. Editorial: DPK's Dokdo focus could unintentionally support Japan's case

9. Yoon, U.S. Senate's armed service committee chief discuss alliance, N.K. threats

10. Gov't plans to invest 30 tln won in AI, chips, other advanced technologies over next 5 years

11. S. Korea, U.S. stage live-fire air drills amid N.K. threats

12. Korea, U.S. begin division-level combined amphibious landing drill

13. Former senior North Korean diplomat to Cuba admits he was 'embarrassed' to represent regime

​14. North's latest missile launchers could put half of South in range: NIS

15. National Intelligence Service: “Questions about North Korea’s ability to procure missiles for 250 launchers”

16. NATO’s Role in a Korean Contingency: Strategic Implications and Challenges

17. Russian government VIP plane makes unannounced trip to North Korea

18. Commentary: In South Korea, the mere mention of feminism can end a conversation

19. Seoul's foreign policy conferences

20. [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon