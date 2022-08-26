8/26/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 25 (Putin's War)

2. A center of excellence for preventing civilian harm is coming

3. Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan Fact Sheet

4. Cold War offers clues about China’s plans for the Indian Ocean

5. Ukraine Wants to Go on the Offensive Against Russia. It Could Be Risky

6. America is Gifting Ukraine a New Air Defense Network to Stop Russia's Strikes

7. China can’t be the CIA’s only focus in a world of threats

8. FDD | Letter on Russia’s illegal seizure and mistreatment of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

9. How the Salman Rushdie Fatwa Changed the World

10. Israel may need a paradigm shift on Iran

11. Biden, Zelensky discuss concerns over Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

12. Congress Must Rescue Biden from His Defeatist Policies

13. Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, Zelenskiy says

14. The Disturbing Return of the Fifth Column

15. Last Chance For America and Iran

16. Mossad chief says US ‘rushing into a deal that is a lie’ with Iran

17. Avoiding empty cockpits: Addressing the Air Force’s pilot shortage problem

18. Putin orders Russian military to increase troops amid Ukraine losses

19. After Duterte dissonance, Marcos set to pivot back to Washington

20. War crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented. So is the country's push for swift justice.

21. Is the US mission to support Ukraine getting a named operation?

22. The Use of Human Shields Is a War Crime. America Must Hold Terrorists Accountable

Korean News Content:

1. Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy holds talks with Seoul officials on trade, alliance

2. The John Batchelor Show: #SouthKorea: ROK takes command.

3. Otto Warmbier's Parents Give Scholarship to N.Korean Defector

4. Defense minister encourages S. Korean, U.S. troops in allied exercise

5. S. Korean, Japanese diplomats discuss Tokyo's wartime forced labor

6. North Korea's crypto activity dangerously underestimated

7. Unification minister renews resolve to help enhance N.K. human rights

8. N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus

9. US ambassador urges Korea to play role in shaping rules-based order in Indo-Pacific

10. N. Korea continues intense disease control measures in regions along its borders

11. S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

12. Japan, Korea defy US with big Russian energy deals

13. South Korea’s president needs to learn the basics

14. How U.S.-South Korea Military Drills Impact North Korea | Opinion