8/24/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. How the US Can Avoid War in the South China Sea

2. Rampant Nationalism Is Undermining China’s ‘Three Warfares’

3. From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats 'all at once'

4. The West’s Next Challenge Is the Rising Axis of Autocracies

5. U.S. Investigating Americans Who Worked With Russian State Television

6. Ukraine’s Special Operations Troops Sow Destruction in Russia By Doug Livermore

7. (Revised) The Green Beret Affair: A Tarnished Chapter in Special Forces History

8. Philippines says China fired flares at its South China Sea plane

9. China says it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

10. Pro-Russia 'news' sites spew incendiary US election falsehoods

11. Inciting rioters in Britain was a test run for Elon Musk. Just see what he plans for America

12. AI in Precision Persuasion. Unveiling Tactics and Risks on Social Media

13. Special operations forces 'big fan' of Replicator, especially for Pacific missions

14. Special operations forces turn to tech to help commands reduce civilian harm

15. Hamas’ ideology is infecting countries in Asia

16. Ukraine launches new homegrown Palianytsia missile-drone - Zelenskyy

17. ‘All the Struggles Are Connected’ : Protesters failed to disrupt this week’s Democratic convention, but the party got the message.

18. Important Asia Provisions in the House and Senate 2025 NDAA

19. As War Comes to Russia, It’s Business as Usual for Putin

20. Ukraine keeps crossing Russia’s red lines. Putin keeps blinking.



Please note:

Small Wars Journal is in the process of some major changes. The Small Wars Foundation is working closely with the new owners of the website at Arizona State University (ASU). We are transitioning to a new staff, a new website, and rebranding that will honor SWJ's important legacy and forge a powerful new discourse on small wars, irregular warfare, and competitive statecraft. Small Wars Journal will continue to publish original works from authentic voices across the spectrum of stakeholders in small wars.

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea’s reunification plan based on human rights risks deepening row with the North

2. N. Korea slams U.S. nuclear strategy, vows to build up nuclear arms

3. Denuclearization of North Korea — Passed Over in Democratic and Republican Platforms — Erupts as an Issue at Seoul

4. Presidential office says discussions with U.S. taking place over nuclear plant project in Czech Republic

5. S. Korea, US to build capabilities against 'any type' of NK nuclear threats: foreign ministry

6. What Would Kamala Harris Do on North Korea?

7. South Korean drivers scramble to get rid of electric vehicles, citing safety concerns following fires

8. Sung Kim to receive US diplomatic award

9. North Korea could create a 'nuclear domino' effect in Asia: Seoul

10. Historic former U.S. base near DMZ to become stronghold of culture and learning

11. North Korean ‘gray zone provocations’ are targeted during large-scale joint drills

12. North Korea to fuel Russian space city with 500 workers

13. South Korea Expands Missile Export Range to 500km for Middle Eastern Clients

14. North Korea’s International Network for Artificial Intelligence Research

15. 'Anti-communist literature' that neutralized North Korean propaganda

16. “North Korean flood victim who shouted ‘Long Live Putin’ was dragged away by the Ministry of State Security”

17. Argentina Arrests Russian Man for Laundering $100 Million in Cryptocurrency Stolen from North Korea

