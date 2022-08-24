8/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1.. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 23 (Putin's War)
2. Ukraine marks Independence Day
3. US Expected to Unveil Biggest Arms Package Yet for Ukraine
4. 7 in 10 Americans Want To Send More Weapons To Ukraine, Poll Finds
5. What Ukraine needs to win the war
6. Why Ukraine frets about US commitment to the war six months in
7. After Six Months of War in Ukraine, Momentum Tilts Against Russia
8. What is blowing up those Russian bases in Crimea?
9. An interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
10. Return of Crimea to Ukraine a requirement of international law: Turkish president
11. Opinion: 6 lessons the West has learned in the 6 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
12. Veterans may be key to solving the US military recruitment crisis
13. Tibet: An Underexplored Strategic Lever
14. Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Created Drama in the Anti-War Community
15. FDD | Nuclear Deal with Iran Would Gut IRGC Sanctions
16. China to forgive loans to 17 African countries
17. Time for Taiwan to be called Taiwan
18. Qatar speaks from both sides of its mouth
19. Washington wins as Turkey and Israel restore normal ties
20. Ukraine's Zelensky vows Russia's war will "end in Crimea"
21. "Social Media as Public Diplomacy" by Matt Armstrong
Korean News Content:
1. CFC, USFK and UNC begin Ulchi Freedom Shield
2. S. Korean military leading key exercise with U.S. in step toward OPCON transition
3. South Korean general commands joint drills with U.S. troops
4. U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for another year
5. Yoon, Xi voice hope for stronger relations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
6. Potential liquid fuel injection detected in N. Korea, ROK-US authorities say
7. Return to Pyongyang put off by many foreign envoys
8. Koreans distrust Chinese more than Russians, Japanese
9. US media ignored major anti-US military protest in South Korea
10. Korean businesses up in arms against US Inflation Reduction Act
11. North Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
12. Tensions mount as gov't moves to normalize THAAD base operation
13. Unification minister meets Chinese ambassador to discuss North Korea issues
14. NPT members call for N. Korea’s ‘concrete measures’ to abandon nukes in draft final declaration
15. Biden sends tensions soaring with Kim as 500,000 troops head to North Korea border