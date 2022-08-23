8/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 22 (Putin's War)

2. Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies

3. China's ASEAN Silk Road gets slippery as other powers move in

4. FDD | Taliban circulates video of Haqqanis plotting 2010 suicide raid against U.S. troops

5. New weapons for Ukraine suggest preparation for closer combat

6. 'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine

7. U.S. urges citizens to leave Ukraine as fears grow of Russian attacks on capital

8. Exclusive: Iran has dropped some demands for nuclear deal, U.S. official says

9. FDD | Amnesty Report Endangers Ukrainian Civilians

10. China Is Now Courting Thailand, A Key US Ally, With Joint Military Drills & Massive Arms Sales

11. To Fight Election Falsehoods, Social Media Companies Ready a Familiar Playbook

12. White House launches new war on secrecy

13. Is the U.S. giving Ukraine some weapons secretly?

14. Ukraine’s Russian ‘Liberators’ Are Seeing That We Live Better Than They Do

15. Behind the lie of ‘87,000 armed agents’: How an obscure factoid was bent into a popular GOP talking point

16. To Defeat Autocracy, Weaponize Transparency

17. Technology Controls Can Strangle Russia—Just Like the Soviet Union

18. Porcupine Strategy: Taiwan Is Learning Lessons from Ukraine on How it Could Stop A China Invasion

19. Terrorism fused with great power conflict may be the west’s next challenge

20. Star U.S. Prof Masterminded Surveillance Machine for Chinese

Korean News Content:

1. Will North Korea Test a Nuclear Weapon This Year? We Put The Question to 10 Experts

2. Defense chief visits wartime command bunker to encourage allied troops

3. Russian military aircraft enter Korea's air defense zone without prior notice: S. Korean military

4. US media must lay groundwork for peace offensive on Korean peninsula

5. No, North Korea did not “manage” COVID. It piled famine on plague.

6. Hyundai supplier accused of child labor violations by U.S. authorities

7. At least 35 North Korean prisoners are said to have starved to death in July

8. Seoul's 'audacious plan' entirely consistent with U.S. approach toward N. Korea: State

9. ‘ROK-US drill conducted to deter China,’ says Chinese media

10. [NEWS IN FOCUS] For Korea's nuclear business ambitions, it's all in the taxonomy

11. Anti-China sentiment overshadows 30th anniversary of Korea-China ties

12. N. Korea moves to bolster Storm Corps along China-North Korea border

13. US, South Korea drills give life to Kim’s worst nightmare

14. South Korea’s new stealth drone built to hunt and hit Kim

15. N. Korea eases certain travel restrictions on border residents amid “victory” against COVID-19

16. Extreme Anti-American, Pro-North Korean Protests in Seoul