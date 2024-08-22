8/22/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. SOF in Competition Special Project Announcement
2. Army puts new unit loaded with cutting-edge tech to the test
3. China Has Built the Strongest Military in the Indo-Pacific
4. US warship sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait
5. Ukraine's Invasion of Kursk by Sir Lawrence Freedman
6. Why Everyone’s Suddenly Talking About Iranian Election Hacking
7. The Least Risky AI Strategy Is a Bold One
8. US charges former democracy activist with spying for China
9. U.S. Officials Meet Dalai Lama in New York, Triggering Protest From China
10. Who Could Serve in Harris’s Cabinet?
11. How Russian Trolls Are Trying to Go Viral on X
12. Exploring a PRC Short-of-War Coercion Campaign to Seize Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands and Possible Responses
13. The Green Beret Affair: A Tarnished Chapter in Special Forces History
14. Kursk Was the Site of a Massive World War II Tank Battle - Now It’s at the Heart of Ukraine’s Counterattack
15. From Middle-earth to Ukraine, the Enduring Value of Wylie’s General Theory of Power Control
16. Industrial Policy Needs an Immigration Policy
17. The Case for a Clean Energy Marshall Plan
18. Trump 2.0 Would Get Mixed Responses in the Indo-Pacific
Korean News Content:
1. Spate of defections show Kim Jong-un regime is crumbling: refugees, experts
2. Strengthening the United Nations Command in Korea to Counter Authoritarian Collusion
3. Beyond the Surveys: Unpacking South Korea’s Nuclear Ambitions Amid Political and Domestic Realities
4. N. Korean children not vaccinated against polio for 3rd straight year in 2023: WHO
5. Unification minister urges NK to respond to proposal of forming inter-Korean working group
6. US expected to reaffirm NK denuclearization after rival parties make no mention of it: unification minister
7. Exclusive: Elite defections surge 2.5 times under Kim Jong-un
8. North Korean athletes' victory selfies raise red flags in Pyongyang
9. North Korean soldier defects on foot across fortified border to South
10. LA Koreans Protest Against Repatriation of North Korean Defectors in Front of Chinese Consulate General
11. Unification Minister: “North Korean Residents’ ‘Right to Access Information’ Expanded by Applying Cutting-edge Technology”
12. “In order to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization, we must first pursue a ‘nuclear freeze’”
13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Heatwave Grips North Korea: Residents Sleep Outdoors Amid Lack of Air Conditioning and Power Shortages
14. Yoon orders ROK military to deter North Korea from ‘communizing’ South
15. Seoul defends all-male speaker lineup for upcoming forum on North Korea
16. Seoul minister denies new policy seeks unification with North Korea ‘by force’