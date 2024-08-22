8/22/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. SOF in Competition Special Project Announcement

2. Army puts new unit loaded with cutting-edge tech to the test

3. China Has Built the Strongest Military in the Indo-Pacific

4. US warship sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait

5. Ukraine's Invasion of Kursk by Sir Lawrence Freedman

6. Why Everyone’s Suddenly Talking About Iranian Election Hacking

7. The Least Risky AI Strategy Is a Bold One

8. US charges former democracy activist with spying for China

9. U.S. Officials Meet Dalai Lama in New York, Triggering Protest From China

10. Who Could Serve in Harris’s Cabinet?

11. How Russian Trolls Are Trying to Go Viral on X

12. Exploring a PRC Short-of-War Coercion Campaign to Seize Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands and Possible Responses

13. The Green Beret Affair: A Tarnished Chapter in Special Forces History

14. Kursk Was the Site of a Massive World War II Tank Battle - Now It’s at the Heart of Ukraine’s Counterattack

15. From Middle-earth to Ukraine, the Enduring Value of Wylie’s General Theory of Power Control

16. Industrial Policy Needs an Immigration Policy

17. The Case for a Clean Energy Marshall Plan

18. Trump 2.0 Would Get Mixed Responses in the Indo-Pacific

Korean News Content:

1. Spate of defections show Kim Jong-un regime is crumbling: refugees, experts

2. Strengthening the United Nations Command in Korea to Counter Authoritarian Collusion

3. Beyond the Surveys: Unpacking South Korea’s Nuclear Ambitions Amid Political and Domestic Realities

4. N. Korean children not vaccinated against polio for 3rd straight year in 2023: WHO

5. Unification minister urges NK to respond to proposal of forming inter-Korean working group

6. US expected to reaffirm NK denuclearization after rival parties make no mention of it: unification minister

7. Exclusive: Elite defections surge 2.5 times under Kim Jong-un

8. North Korean athletes' victory selfies raise red flags in Pyongyang

9. North Korean soldier defects on foot across fortified border to South

10. LA Koreans Protest Against Repatriation of North Korean Defectors in Front of Chinese Consulate General

11. Unification Minister: “North Korean Residents’ ‘Right to Access Information’ Expanded by Applying Cutting-edge Technology”

12. “In order to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization, we must first pursue a ‘nuclear freeze’”

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Heatwave Grips North Korea: Residents Sleep Outdoors Amid Lack of Air Conditioning and Power Shortages

14. Yoon orders ROK military to deter North Korea from ‘communizing’ South

15. Seoul defends all-male speaker lineup for upcoming forum on North Korea

16. Seoul minister denies new policy seeks unification with North Korea ‘by force’

