8/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Biden Approved Secret Nuclear Strategy Refocusing on Chinese Threat

2. How a General’s Blunder Left Russia’s Border Vulnerable

3. China's 'growing authoritarianism' won't stop with Taiwan: Lai

4. IRGC founder to ‘Post’: Iran unable to sustain long-term war with Israel

5. Tough U.S. Sanctions Packages Are Here to Stay—Whether It’s Harris or Trump

6. China says it is 'seriously concerned' about US nuclear strategic report

7. Commentary: Is Japan ready for a female prime minister?

8. Walmart sells $3.74 billion JD.com stake to focus on its own China operations

9. ‘War Game’ Review: It Can’t Happen Here (Right?)

10. Haniyeh Was Killed by an F-35

11. Let the Marine Corps Test Force Design in the Grey Zone

12. U.S. military unprepared for nuclear escalation in war with China, Pentagon-funded study warns

13. Taiwan’s ‘China-free’ Drone Program May Not Be

14. War Is Draining Ukraine’s Male-Dominated Work Force. Enter the Women.

15. The Pentagon Is Planning a Drone ‘Hellscape’ to Defend Taiwan

16. Israel Is Winning

17. The Return of Hamiltonian Statecraft

18. U.S. Army Has A Plan For Paragliding Paratroopers

Korean News Content:



1. Yoon says N. Korea will face 'end of regime' if it invades South

2. NSC conducts integrated cybersecurity drills

3. PM visits independence fighter on 101st birthday

4. Biden approved strategy to prepare against coordinated nuclear challenges from N.K., China, Russia: NYT

6. S. Korea reaffirms shared commitment to N.K. denuclearization after Democratic platform shows no mention of it

7. Korea denuclearization would remain goal if Harris wins White House: campaign official

8. U.S. alliance with S. Korea, Japan will get 'even stronger' regardless of election: Pentagon

9. S. Korea holds regular defense drills around Dokdo: source

10. S. Korea, Japan discuss ways of strengthening economic ties

11. Prosecution team decides to drop charges against first lady in luxury bag case

12. ROK-US Air Force '24-hour live flight' training... 2,000 sorties in 5 days

13. Editorial: S. Korea must prepare as U.S. shifts focus from denuclearizing N. Korea

14. “Strengthening the capacity of North Korean defector human rights activists to inform the public about the reality of human rights in North Korea”

15. South Korea’s Growing Role as a Major Arms Exporter: Future Prospects in Latin America

