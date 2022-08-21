8/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

​1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 20 (Putin's War)

2. Car explosion kills daughter of key Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says

3. Who is Winning the Russo-Ukrainian War?

4. Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine

5. Russia’s Struggles

6. Odesa Is Defiant. It’s Also Putin’s Ultimate Target.

7. What Remains to Be Said About World War II? Plenty, These Authors Suggest

8. Beyond munitions: A gender analysis for Ukrainian security assistance

9. Lawrence Freedman: ‘Autocracies tend to make catastrophic decisions. That’s the case with Putin’

10. If the Marine Corps Isn’t Broken—and It Isn’t—Why Fix It?

11. American Democracy Was Never Designed to Be Democratic

12. Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

13. How female jihadis became the new face of terror in Southeast Asia

14. Australians Shocked at Bali Attacker’s Sentence Cut

15. U.S. Naval Special Warfare Establishes Assessment Command

16. An experiment showed that the military must change its cybersecurity approach

17. Russia-Ukraine: five lessons from the 19th-century Crimean war

18. $775 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

19. Additional Defensive Weapons to be Shipped to Ukraine, Official Says

20. By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history

21. 8 Afghanistan vets look back in anger — and pride — over America’s longest war

22. Exclusive: Hunt For Red October Remake In Development

Korean News Content:

​1. N. Korean family attempting defection shot near the border in Yanggang Province in July

2. Kim’s Little Sister Laces Into South Korea’s President

3. North Korea’s ‘corn inspection squads’ patrol rural streets to catch grain thieves

4. [INTERVIEW] North Korean leader’s younger sister is ambitious, bossy

5. North Korean's bubble of certainty

6. Vice FM to visit U.N. headquarters for briefings on N.K. policy

7. Kim Eun-hye returns as senior press secretary

8. N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters

9. N. Korea denounces Yoon’s initiative to mend S. Korea-Japan ties

10. S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report

11. N.K. media outlets mention Abe's death for 1st time

​12. ​It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible

13. U.S., South Korea Revive Live Military Drills After Four-Year Hiatus