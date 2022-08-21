8/21/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 20 (Putin's War)
2. Car explosion kills daughter of key Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says
3. Who is Winning the Russo-Ukrainian War?
4. Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine
5. Russia’s Struggles
6. Odesa Is Defiant. It’s Also Putin’s Ultimate Target.
7. What Remains to Be Said About World War II? Plenty, These Authors Suggest
8. Beyond munitions: A gender analysis for Ukrainian security assistance
9. Lawrence Freedman: ‘Autocracies tend to make catastrophic decisions. That’s the case with Putin’
10. If the Marine Corps Isn’t Broken—and It Isn’t—Why Fix It?
11. American Democracy Was Never Designed to Be Democratic
12. Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony
13. How female jihadis became the new face of terror in Southeast Asia
14. Australians Shocked at Bali Attacker’s Sentence Cut
15. U.S. Naval Special Warfare Establishes Assessment Command
16. An experiment showed that the military must change its cybersecurity approach
17. Russia-Ukraine: five lessons from the 19th-century Crimean war
18. $775 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
19. Additional Defensive Weapons to be Shipped to Ukraine, Official Says
20. By the numbers: Keeping track of the single largest arms transfer in US history
21. 8 Afghanistan vets look back in anger — and pride — over America’s longest war
22. Exclusive: Hunt For Red October Remake In Development
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korean family attempting defection shot near the border in Yanggang Province in July
2. Kim’s Little Sister Laces Into South Korea’s President
3. North Korea’s ‘corn inspection squads’ patrol rural streets to catch grain thieves
4. [INTERVIEW] North Korean leader’s younger sister is ambitious, bossy
5. North Korean's bubble of certainty
6. Vice FM to visit U.N. headquarters for briefings on N.K. policy
7. Kim Eun-hye returns as senior press secretary
8. N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters
9. N. Korea denounces Yoon’s initiative to mend S. Korea-Japan ties
10. S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
11. N.K. media outlets mention Abe's death for 1st time
12. It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible
13. U.S., South Korea Revive Live Military Drills After Four-Year Hiatus