8/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 19, 2023

2. Judge Throws Out Accused Bomber’s Confession as Derived from Torture

3. U.S. and Thailand Co-host Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) Workshop in Bangkok to Strengthen Regional Nonproliferation Coordination

4. The U.S. Is Beefing Up Alliances in Asia. But Don’t Expect an ‘Asian NATO’

5. Russia’s Lunar Lander Crashes Into the Moon

6. On the Front Lines, Ukrainians Are Buoyed to Be on the Offensive

7. U.S., China Try to Draw Nations to Their Side as Divisions Harden

8. Mounting Cyber Espionage and Hacking Threat from China

9. With $4.5B investment planned in Organic Industrial Base, a focus on next-gen vehicles

10. Army announces two aviation brigade deployments

11. Anti-Access, Area-Denial Top NATO Priority, Official Says

12. Employing artificial intelligence for joint operations and the edge continuum

13. China’s 40-Year Boom Is Over. What Comes Next?

14. Ukraine running out of options to retake significant territory

15. Let’s understand the awful truth of the Afghan war | Column

16. Just-war theory allows for no blank checks in Ukraine

17. China’s economic malaise is causing disillusion among the young

18. Warfighting and Irregular Warfare in the 21st Century - An Introduction

19. Covert Naval Activities Part 1 - Covert, Low Profile Military Vessels in the LittoralCovert Naval Activities Part 1 - Covert, Low Profile Military Vessels in the Littoral

20. When Is a Coup Not a Coup? When the U.S. Says So.

1. S. Korea, U.S. set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats

2. Trilateral summit helps bolster response to N. Korea's threats: presidential office

3. Thorough preparations are needed for emergency in N. Korea

6. Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation of Human Rights in the DPRK

7. The Camp David summit

8. NK slams UN human rights meeting as US 'scheme'

9. Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on United States Trilateral Summit with Japan and the Republic of Korea

10. Joe Biden Wants a Summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

11. The Camp David summit signals a new chapter for U.S. alliances in Asia

12. Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership

13. US trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea focused on accelerating 'Anti-China Policy': Report

14. [ANALYSIS] Trilateral ties strengthen deterrence against Pyongyang, but with greater risk