8/20/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

​1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 19 (Putin's War)

2. How citizen groups are fighting internet disinformation and racial discord

3. ‘Hackers against conspiracies’: Cyber sleuths take aim at election disinformation

4. Chinese communist spokesperson goes on tweetstorm asking world to reject US

5. Sensing Russian Stall, US Rushing Arms to Help Retake Ukrainian Territory

6. China will face an economic crisis if it doesn’t end its zero-covid policy: ‘Beijing is racing against time’

7. Crimea sabotage signals Ukraine shift to guerrilla war

8. Bali bomber released after serving just half sentence

9. We’re Still Asking the Wrong Questions About War With China Over Taiwan

10. Chinese leader asked Biden to prevent Pelosi from visiting Taiwan

11. China must show it's not an 'agent of instability' on Taiwan, US Ambassador to China says

12. Why a Chinese ship's arrival in Sri Lanka has caused alarm in India and the West

13. China pressure deepens Taiwan’s desire for big US weapon systems

14. IntelBrief: The Global Jihadist Movement in a Post-Zawahiri Era

15. US-Taiwan trade deal talks defy China’s warning

16. Russia Increasingly Feeling Sting Of War Behind The Lines

17. Ukrainian Fighter Pilots Are Training On DIY A-10 Warthog Simulators

18. Are extremism and violent crime rising among veterans, or are we just seeing more of it?

19. With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war

20. US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?

21. New Tests Prove How Fearsome the MQ-9 Reaper Drone Really Is

22. China Is Preparing To Go To War

23. Russia Has Run Out of Long-Range Missiles to Terrorize Ukraine

24. I'm A Former Member of US Army Special Forces: Russia War in Ukraine Could Be Falling Apart

25. Prof. Pete Pedrozo on “Unpacking the Distinction: One China Principle v. One China Policy”

26. A Duty to Disobey?

27. Why is Michael Hayden trying to validate Trump's 'deep state' conspiracy theory?

28. Demystifying the Art of Assessment & Selection

Korean News Content:

​1. Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to defend South Korea and Japan

2. N. Korea’s vulgar response to S.Korea’s audacious plan

3. Assistant State Sec. Kritenbrink to visit Seoul next week

4. Kim Yo-jong calls Yoon's 'audacious initiative' repulsive

5. Inter-Korean ties slumping from early days of new S. Korean administration

6. China's appeal as manufacturing hub is fading real fast (for South Korea)

7. U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights to visit S. Korea this month

8. S. Korean lawmakers leave for U.S. visit

9. Why do NK refugees take to the stage?

10. How the Rivalry Between China and South Korea May Help America

11. North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before it declared COVID victory

12. Kim Jung Un praises military medics after declaring victory over COVID last week

13. Yanggang Province arrests gang that allegedly sold gold from Taebong Mine

14. N. Korean hospitals ordered to create management system for infectious disease-related medical records

15. Infamous Lazarus hacking group targeting Mac users with fake job listings

16. Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo spoke at a 'Moonies'-affiliated event, despite Japan controversy

17. Suspicious Overseas Remittance Increased to $6.5 Billion, Funds May Have Gone to North Korea

18. North Korea’s elderly, struggling to survive, sell what they can for food

19. Will Pyongyang’s NATO Tirades Pay Dividends?

20. Korean DMZ bike trail makes you forget a hostile frontier is close by