8/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. The U.S. will very likely fight a 3-front war against Russia, China and Iran, Palantir's Alex Karp says

2. Alex Karp Has Money and Power. So What Does He Want?

3. Chinese and Philippine ships collide at Sabina Shoal, a new flash point

4. Why US special operators training in the Arctic matters to China

5. The Kursk Offensive Dilemma by Mick Ryan

6. FPRI to Host a Joint Conference with the Irregular Warfare Center

7. The Dwindling Strategic Flame: Reviving Creative Defense Planning

8. The long-term consequences of US intel leaks

9. Kursk Pocket Shows Ukraine Still in the Fight

10. Ukraine's Incursion Into Kursk - Tactical Genius?

11. Blinken says U.S. proposal is ‘maybe the last’ chance for Gaza cease-fire

12. Kyiv repels Russian aerial attack, North Korean ballistic weapons used in strike, city authorities say

13. Why Does America Seem to Support Hamas and Iran?

14. It’s time to end the myth that the US needed to drop atomic bombs to end World War II | Opinion

15. Opinion America’s failed approach to Iran can’t really be called a strategy

16. Future of Taiwan is strategically important to America: INDOPACOM chief

17. US Military Presence in Syria Carries Substantial Risks, But So Does Complete Withdrawal

18. The US needs more pop-up air bases worldwide to keep enemies guessing

19. Zelenskyy envisions buffer zone as Ukraine pushes into Kursk region

20. The Long Shadow of Soviet Sabotage Doctrine?

21. The Trouble With Allies

22. Strategy for a New Era: USSOCOM Takes on Strategic Competition



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon calls for bolstering readiness against N. Korea's 'gray zone' provocations

2. Yoon pursues peaceful unification with N. Korea, not through military aggression: office

3. Yoon stresses decisive strength as S. Korea, US kick off annual military drills

4. Message to North Korea to be Contained in Apache Flight on Armed Forces Day

6. Gov't, civic groups, defectors unite for unification of 2 Koreas, global peace

7. The Next Step for Japan-South Korea-US Security Cooperation: An Alternative to the UN Panel of Experts

8. What the US Forces Japan Reorganization Means for South Korea

9. North Korea spurns foreign aid, burdens citizens for flood recovery

10. Irony: N. Korean smugglers needed to fix anti-smuggling fences

11. Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

12. S. Korea's defense exports set to surpass $20 bn this year

13. Poland bolsters defense with South Korean arms

14. Yoon Suk-yeol: North Korea may exploit internal divisions to incite chaos

15. Leaders of ruling, main opposition parties to hold their 1st official talks Sunday

16. New South Korean National Security Team Has Close Ties to Pyongyang

