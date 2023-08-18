8/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Don’t be misled: a commanding majority of Americans still solidly trust the military
2. U.S. intelligence says Ukraine will fail to meet offensive’s key goal
3. Manila Adamant Not to Kowtow to Beijing
4. The Dutch defense minister says the US has approved the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
5. Ukraine combat drone damages building in central Moscow, Russia says
6. What is happening inside the Afghan resistance?
7. Water Cannons and Lasers: South China Sea Standoff Around World War II-Era Ship Heats Up
8. Investors Fear China’s ‘Lehman Moment’ Is Looming
9. Japan scrambles jets amid Russian and Chinese naval patrol in Pacific
10. War in Ukraine is a warning to China of the risks in attacking Taiwan
11. Get Ukraine The Airpower It Needs Before It’s Too Late
12. Former U.S. officials urge Congress to enhance Biden's China investment order
13. General Says Deterring Two 'Near Peer' Competitors Is Complex
14. Embrace the Nerd: Dungeons & Dragons and Military Intelligence
15. Don’t Recognize the Taliban Government
16. Russian, Chinese Warships in East China Sea After Sailing Near Alaska
17. China ‘contagion’ talk is last thing financial world needs
18. How America Got Mean
19. Political Warfare Comes Home
Korean News Content:
1. The Promise of Camp David: Trilateral Summit Is a Watershed for Asian Security
2. Yoon, Biden, Kishida plan to approve 'duty to consult' policy in case of crisis
3. 'Increasing militarisation' of DPR Korea fuelling rise in human rights violations
4. N. Korean leader bolsters personality cult with use of title 'President': Seoul
5. No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency
6. U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon
7. Yoon arrives for trilateral summit with Biden, Kishida at Camp David
8. Trilateral summit to adopt statements on shared 'principles' and 'spirit'
10. Will North Korea agree to hold joint military drills with Russia?
11. UN: North Korea is increasing repression as people are reportedly starving in parts of the country
12. Latest North Korean Missile Sparks New Debate Over Possible Russian Role
13. China-Japan-South Korea Relations Under Global Geopolitical Context – Analysis
14. Trilateral Camp David summit and its historical implications
15. At Camp David, Biden looks to cement a fragile truce
16. Hackers From North Korea Stole Over $180M In Crypto Within 6 Months: Report
17. The Trilateral Summit at Camp David: Institutionalizing U.S.-Japan-South Korea Coordination
18. Camp David summit: a trilateral march toward instability?
19. No ‘NEATO’ likely, but Biden hopes to use summit to bind East Asian allies