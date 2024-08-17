8/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. INDOPACOM wants more special operators in the Pacific

2. US fighting 'four Cold Wars' at the same time—Iran expert

3. White House cyber czar is working to grow a new generation of cybersecurity workers

4. Israel’s Approach to Iran May Be Getting Bolder

5. Ukraine Has a Strategy, the U.S. Doesn’t

6. What's Ukraine's endgame in Kursk?

7. China's rhetoric turns dangerously real for Taiwanese

8. Kursk could hasten Russia's post-Putin political succession

9. The Big Five - 17 August edition by Mick Ryan

10. We All Pay the Price for Protectionism

11. How Trump and Harris Differ on Economic Policy

12. Beijing-based 'Green Cicada' AI network uncovered on social media, fears of US election disruption

13. X’s new AI image generator will make anything from Taylor Swift in lingerie to Kamala Harris with a gun

14. Trump speeds AI-driven truth decay

15. Russia is pushing disinformation about Kursk operation, Ukrainian officials say

16. How the U.S. Can Counter Disinformation From Russia and China

17. From the Pentagon to the Philippines, integrating deterrence in the Indo-Pacific

18. What Taiwan Can Learn from Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Against Russia

19. Has Zelensky walked into Putin's trap?

20. The Kursk Gamble: Ukraine’s High-Stakes Play to Force Russia's Hand – War Comes Home To Russia

21. Ukraine offensive in Russia expands beyond Kursk region, soldiers say

22. Ukraine’s offensive derails secret efforts for partial cease-fire with Russia, officials say

23. Mike Waltz, first Green Beret elected to Congress, has a lesson for us all



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S., Japan leaders to announce joint statement Sunday to mark Camp David summit

2. Dark forces, fake news: How partisan attacks undermine Yoon’s unification policy

3. Presidential office launches task force to implement Yoon's unification doctrine

4. South Korea's Yoon makes rare outreach to North Koreans for unification

5. N. Korea's Kim attends demonstration class for children from flood-hit region

6. Kim Jong Un shocks listeners by using South Korean terms in speech

7. South Korea Defense Minister Nominee: “Extended Deterrence is Basic, All Means Considered”

8. NSC discusses ways to beef up cybersecurity for defense contractors

9. Japanese music and food find growing acceptance in South Korea amid warming bilateral ties

10. UN fans Korea-Japan embers with heritage site move

11. President Yoon’s Vision of Unification: Liberation, not Engagement

12. Seoul to hold Ulchi civil defense exercise next week

13. New monument overlooking DMZ honors those who fled North Korea — or died trying

14. Why China Shuns the Russia-North Korea Alliance

