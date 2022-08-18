8/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 16 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine has telegraphed its big counteroffensive for months. So where is it?

3. Ukraine aiming to create chaos within Russian forces, Zelenskiy adviser says

4. Air Force Special Operations Command grounds CV-22 Osprey aircraft over safety concerns: report

5. U.S. Veterans Race to Train Ukrainians as Marines; ‘Time Is Not on Their Side’

6. Was the Fall of Afghanistan Inevitable? We Asked 9 National Security Experts

7. Chinese troops will travel to Russia for huge joint military exercises with India

8. Paratroopers ‘get down and dirty’ on multinational airborne mission from Guam to Borneo

9. An interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

10. 175 Days of Battle: Putin Has No Way to Win the War in Ukraine

11. Behind Enemy Lines, Ukrainians Tell Russians ‘You Are Never Safe’

12. High-profile attacks behind Russian lines hint at how Ukrainian special forces may be using their US training

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official

2. South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent

3. China, North Korea will ‘continuously test’ resolve of U.S.-South Korea alliance, ex-commander warns

4. International Forum on One Korea Convenes in Seoul to Build Consensus for Free and United Korea

5. Why North Korea Might Reject Yoon Suk-Yeol’s Audacious Initiative

6. President Yoon wants South Korea to become one of world's top weapons suppliers

7. Yoon wobbles at home and away in first 100 days

8. Gov't to create condition for N. Korea to accept 'audacious' offers, minister says

9. U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.

10. U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for U.S. civic group's aid to N. Korea

11. Nuclear cooperation between N. Korea, Iran concerning: State Dept.