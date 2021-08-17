8/17/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Afghan abandonment a lesson for Taiwan’s DPP

2. Afghanistan Is Your Fault: The American public now has what it wanted.

3. Afghanistan. Urgent: What you can do.

4. Afghans Need an ‘Underground Railroad’

5. Taliban Return May Revitalize SEA Terrorist Groups

6. Worse Than Saigon by Senator Ben Sasse

7. Remarks by President Biden on Afghanistan

8. Afghanistan is now part of the post-American world

9. Officials Say Kabul Airport Is Secured; DOD Evacuating Americans, Afghans

10. The 1 Thing That Could’ve Changed the War in Afghanistan

11. You Can’t Buy a Cause: Examining the roots of the Afghanistan forces’ collapse.

12. A Moment for Soul-Searching

13. PLA holds joint live-fire assault drills near Taiwan island

14. Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

15. EXPLAINER: The Taliban takeover, what's next for Afghanistan

16. Informal group of troops, vets, working to help Afghans seeking refuge in US

17. "They took off my flag": Afghan journalist makes emotional plea to Pentagon

18. Opinion | Disaster in Afghanistan Will Follow Us Home

19. Why is Biden only present in China, Russia? - analysis

20. US Engagement In South China Sea: Beyond FONOPS And Into ‘Grey Zone’

21. Biden Recognized Reality: The president made a difficult but necessary choice.

22. Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

23. Biden’s South-East Asia Doctrine: Repairing Damage And Neglect From Obama And Trump Years – Analysis

24. At the Pentagon, US military officials bitter as they watch chaos in Kabul

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, US begin joint military drills without notice to N. Korea

2. Final four Koreans flew out of Kabul on Tuesday morning

3. U.S. surveillance of North intensifies during military exercise

4. Seoul may have paid part of Hanoi summit bill

5. [Correspondent’s column] Americans are sitting on vaccines (Korea perspective)

6. Tragedy of Afghanistan abandoned by the US (Korea Concerns)

7. Unification ministry, think tank launch English online journal on N.K. issues

8. Lessons from Afghanistan (for Korea)

9. N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank

10. Unification ministry will keep close watch on N.K. response to joint exercise: official

11. U.S. Should Prove it Has No Hostile Intent Toward Pyongyang

12. South Korea Offers to Work With North Korea on Coronavirus Relief

13. South Korea required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before exercise with US military

14. DAY6's Young K Is The First Idol To Enlist In Highly Desired KATUSA — Here's What It Takes To Get In

