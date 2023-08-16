8/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. NATIONAL AIRBORNE DAY - August 16

2. The Rule of LGOPs (Little Groups of Paratroopers) A Metaphor for Resilience

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 15, 2023

4. Opinion | How Much Is an American Hostage Worth?

5. Capitol Hill commission urges overhaul of Pentagon budget planning

6. McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month

7. Army looks to de-tangle its networks to combat China’s ‘digitally native’ military

8. Six strategic mistakes the U.S. made in Afghanistan

9. The Military Recruiting Crisis and Gen Z

10. Return of Special Warfare Magazine | SOF News

11. China and Russia are waging another Cold War — is the West up to the challenge?

12. Opinion | Throw a penalty flag on Coach Tuberville by Admiral (RET) Michelle J. Howard

13. ‘It’s like a bad monster movie’: U.S. officials who helped train Nigerien troops reel from coup

14. China’s defense minister warns against ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan during Russia meeting

15. U.S. to Provide Iran Access to $16 Billion in Frozen Funds

16. Opinion Blinken and Biden are building a foreign policy framework to last

17. Do Oppenheimer’s Warnings About Nuclear Weapons Apply to AI?

18. PLA raising fears throughout Asia

19. I Watched the Dramatic Rise of Qin Gang — and Never Expected His Sudden Fall

20. Is the dollar being dethroned?

21. You Go to War With the Industrial Base You Have, Not the Industrial Base You Want

22. The AI Power Paradox - Can States Learn to Govern Artificial Intelligence—Before It’s Too Late?

23. Humanitarian Blackmail – How Belligerents Use Negotiations Over Aid to Extort the West

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Makes First Public Comments About Detained U.S. Soldier Travis King

2. North Korea Claims U.S. Soldier Fled ‘Maltreatment’ in Army

3. North Korea says U.S. soldier was sick of ‘unequal American society’

4. North Korea’s Kim, in letter to Putin, vows solidarity with Russia

5. KCNA Report on Interim Findings of Investigation into American Solider

6. DPRK leader receives greetings from Russian counterpart

7. Amid Rising Fear of Communist China, South Korea and Japan Seek To Overcome Historic Enmity and Make Common Cause With America

8. China should play larger role in getting North Korea to scrap nuclear program

9. Everything we know about the US soldier detained in North Korea

10. Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview

11. U.S. ambassador to S. Korea to skip trilateral summit over health issue

12. North Korea’s Message to the World: Hundreds of Nuclear Weapons, Coming Soon

13. Unification minister calls on Beijing not to repatriate N. Korean defectors staying in China

14. S. Korea, UAE hold combined high-tech military training

15. Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea

16. S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise

17. Travis King Case Highlights North Korea's Long, Complicated History of Citing U.S. Racism

