8/16/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. National Airborne Day,
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 15 (Putin's War)
3. Surprise, kill, vanish: ‘Jedburghs’ led way for US cyber, special ops
4. How Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Gambit Backfired
5. State Department spokesman: US ‘in a stronger position as a country’ because of Afghanistan withdrawal
6. U.S. And India To Hold Military Drills Close To Tense Border With China
7. Afghan Women, Trained By U.S. Special Forces, Are Still In Peril
8. PH, US elite army units train together
9. Recounting the U.S. Failure in Afghanistan
10. Ukraine-Born Green Beret Raises Money to Send Supplies to War-Torn Homeland
11. A victorious Taliban is inspiring a new generation of Islamic extremists
12. What Qatar Owes Afghanistan’s Refugees
13. FDD | Despite Growth, Inflation Surges in Iran Under Raisi
14. Can the Taliban Be Contained?
15. Ukraine Defies Russia With Attacks on Crimea, a ‘Holy Land’ to Putin
16. Strategic Outpost’s Seventh Annual Summer Vacation Reading List
17. 'A post-retirement sweetener for military brass'? Pentagon defends mentor program amid fresh scrutiny
18. Proliferation Security Initiative Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation Joint Statement - United States Department of State
19. How Beijing’s belligerence over Taiwan is connected to a Belt and Road Initiative in distress
20. IntelBrief: Unprecedented Number of Threats Facing U.S. Federal Law Enforcement
21. Why No One Was in Charge in Afghanistan
22. CIA sued over alleged spying on lawyers, journalists who met Assange
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea calls on N. Korea to respond to economic aid offer
2. Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
3. Yoon, Bill Gates discuss vaccine development, cooperation
4. North Korea lifts COVID restrictions after ‘maximum emergency’ ends
5. Homes of ex-top security officials raided in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official
6. U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense exercise with eye on North Korea, China
7. Shunned by the West, Putin turns to Kim Jong Un as an ally
8. South Korea’s President Offers ‘Audacious Initiative’ for North Korea’s Denuclearization
9. U.S. supports S. Korean initiative to engage N. Korea: State Dept.
10. US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week
11. Kim Jong Un says he is ready to use his nuclear weapons
12. South Korea’s “Decapitation” Strategy Against North Korea Has More Risks Than Benefits
13. Can South Korea chart a path between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific?
14. The Door Opened by “Gangnam Style”