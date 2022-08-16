8/16/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. National Airborne Day,

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 15 (Putin's War)

3. Surprise, kill, vanish: ‘Jedburghs’ led way for US cyber, special ops

4. How Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Gambit Backfired

5. State Department spokesman: US ‘in a stronger position as a country’ because of Afghanistan withdrawal

6. U.S. And India To Hold Military Drills Close To Tense Border With China

7. Afghan Women, Trained By U.S. Special Forces, Are Still In Peril

8. PH, US elite army units train together

9. Recounting the U.S. Failure in Afghanistan

10. Ukraine-Born Green Beret Raises Money to Send Supplies to War-Torn Homeland

11. A victorious Taliban is inspiring a new generation of Islamic extremists

12. What Qatar Owes Afghanistan’s Refugees

13. FDD | Despite Growth, Inflation Surges in Iran Under Raisi

14. Can the Taliban Be Contained?

15. Ukraine Defies Russia With Attacks on Crimea, a ‘Holy Land’ to Putin

16. Strategic Outpost’s Seventh Annual Summer Vacation Reading List

17. 'A post-retirement sweetener for military brass'? Pentagon defends mentor program amid fresh scrutiny

18. Proliferation Security Initiative Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation Joint Statement - United States Department of State

19. How Beijing’s belligerence over Taiwan is connected to a Belt and Road Initiative in distress

20. IntelBrief: Unprecedented Number of Threats Facing U.S. Federal Law Enforcement

21. Why No One Was in Charge in Afghanistan

22. CIA sued over alleged spying on lawyers, journalists who met Assange

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea calls on N. Korea to respond to economic aid offer

2. Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups

3. Yoon, Bill Gates discuss vaccine development, cooperation

4. North Korea lifts COVID restrictions after ‘maximum emergency’ ends

5. Homes of ex-top security officials raided in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official

6. U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense exercise with eye on North Korea, China

7. Shunned by the West, Putin turns to Kim Jong Un as an ally

8. South Korea’s President Offers ‘Audacious Initiative’ for North Korea’s Denuclearization

9. U.S. supports S. Korean initiative to engage N. Korea: State Dept.

10. US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

11. Kim Jong Un says he is ready to use his nuclear weapons

12. South Korea’s “Decapitation” Strategy Against North Korea Has More Risks Than Benefits

13. Can South Korea chart a path between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific?

14. The Door Opened by “Gangnam Style”