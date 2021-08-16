8/16/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Afghanistan’s collapse leaves allies questioning U.S. resolve on other fronts

2. Afghan security forces’ wholesale collapse was years in the making

3. Don’t Fail America’s Allies

4. America’s Withdrawal of Choice | by Richard Haass

5. Afghanistan conflict: As Kabul falls, Biden backlash grows

6. After the fall of Kabul, what’s next for Afghanistan?

7. Japan’s New China Reality

8. Xi’s Dictatorship Threatens the Chinese State

9. Biden’s Afghanistan Surrender

10. Kabul Is Not Quite Saigon, and It Was All Too Easy

11. Responding to China’s Unending Grey-Zone Prodding

12. The GOP quietly removed a webpage hailing Trump's peace deal with the Taliban as the militant group seized power in Afghanistan

13. How America Failed in Afghanistan

14. The Long Game of Partner Warfare: Colombia and Operation Jaque

15. Op-Ed: U.S. foreign policy is 'sanctions happy.' Here's why it doesn't work

16. Chinese state media mocks U.S. over Afghanistan: "More smooth than presidential transition"

17. Afghanistan’s military collapse: Illicit deals and mass desertions

18. A tale of two armies: why Afghan forces proved no match for the Taliban

19. Column: The Lessons for Asia as Biden Deserts Afghanistan

20. 4 soldiers hurt, 3 Reds' guns seized in Isabela clash

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest

2. US nuke envoy likely to visit Seoul later this week

3. N. Korea, Iran supported in building Hezbollah’s 45 kilometer tunnel: Report

4. North Korea's sibling rulers Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong are putting those on Yeonpyeong Island on edge

5. US lawmakers urge Biden to consider vaccine swap with S. Korea

6. A British Submarine Is Making a Port-of-Call Visit to South Korea And Not Everyone Is Happy

7. US is bound to pay a price for joint drills with S.Korea: N. Korean ambassador to China

8. Spirited ambition: whisky making in the land of soju

9. S. Korea protests Japan's repeated claims to Dokdo in defense white paper for children

10. [Herald Interview] Turn N. Korea into ally, Army general says

11. ‘It’s unwelcome!’ Top diplomat urges North Korea and China to unite to take on US threat

12. Anyang, Suwon getting flak for raising Korean Unification flags on Liberation Day

