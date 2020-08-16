8/16/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Today is National Airborne Day! (August 16)

Today is National Airborne Day!

The history of airborne forces began after WWI, when Brigadier General William Mitchell first conceived the idea of parachuting troops into combat. Eventually, under the leadership of Major William Lee at Ft Benning, Georgia, members of the Parachute Test Platoon pioneered methods of combat jumping in 1940. In November 1942, members of the 2nd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducted America’s first combat jump, leaping from a C-47 aircraft behind enemy lines in North Africa. This strategy revolutionized combat and established airborne forces as a key component of our military.

During WWII, airborne tactics were critical to the success of important missions, including the D-Day invasion at Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, the invasion of Southern France, and many others. In Korea and Vietnam, airborne soldiers played a critical combat role, as well as in later conflicts and peacekeeping operations, including Panama, Grenada, Desert Storm, Haiti, Somalia, and the Balkans. Most recently, airborne forces were vital to liberating the people of Afghanistan from the repressive and violent Taliban regime; and these soldiers continue to serve proudly around the world in the global coalition against terrorism.

The elite airborne ranks include prestigious groups such as the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, “Sky Soldiers,” 82nd Airborne Division, “All American,” and the “Screaming Eagles” of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Airborne forces have also been represented in the former 11th, 13th, and 17th Airborne Divisions and numerous other Airborne, glider and air assault units and regiments. Paratroopers in the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps, the 75th Infantry (Ranger) Regiment and other Special Forces units conduct swift and effective operations in defense of peace and freedom.

Airborne combat continues to be driven by the bravery and daring spirit of sky soldiers. Often called into action with little notice, these forces have earned an enduring reputation for dedication, excellence, and honor. As we face the challenges of a new era, I encourage all people to recognize the contributions of these courageous soldiers to our Nation and the world.

Now, therefore, I, George W. Bush, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim August 16, 2002, as National Airborne Day. As we commemorate the first official Army parachute jump on August 16, 1940, I encourage all Americans to join me in honoring the thousands of soldiers, past and present, who have served in an airborne capacity. I call upon all citizens to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.

In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this fourteenth day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and twenty-seventh.

George W. Bush

2. Heads roll: sweeping staff changes made at VOA after pro-Biden ad released, hiring foreign workers

Hot Air · by Karen Townsend · August 13, 2020

Another article to damage VOA and it is articles like this that will cause the baby to be thrown out with the bathwater. I fear for the damage that will be done to VOA and RFA.

3. Mike Pence: Trump's loyal trooper

VOA · by Ken Bredemeier · August 13, 2020.

Here is a VOA article about VP Pence.

4. Pro-Pence Voice of America tweet sparks anger: 'state propaganda?'

The Wrap · by Lindsey Ellefson · August 12, 2020

Another view of VOA. It was more than a tweet.

5. Purge of senior officials at foreign broadcast agency stirs fear and outrage

NPR · by David Welna · August 15, 2020

And another view of USAGM.

6. Can Northeast Asia shake off shackles of the past?

Press Herald · by Foster Klug · August 15, 2020

I think not.

I think Daniel Sneider explains this well in acknowledging the inter-linkages between identity, education, popular culture as well as perceptions of oppression and victimization.

7. Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Reuters · by Raphael Satter · August 15, 2020

I cannot believe anyone on the President 's national security team would support this. I hope they can talk him out of this. Snowden has done tremendous damage to our country.

8. What do you tell young Americans doubting the military’s moral compass?

Defense One · by Scott Cooper & Paul Lewis · August 15, 2020

As the cliché goes, the military is a microcosm of society. Whether a civilian or military member or a civilian or military institution, the closing advice from these authors holds true.

9. The Atomwaffen Division: the evolution of the white supremacy threat

The Soufan Center · by Jason Blazakis et al. · August, 2020

The 33 page report can be downloaded here.

10. Dozens of serving and ex special forces have brain injuries from Iraq and Afghanistan

Mirror · by Sean Rayment · August 15, 2020

We should be pooling allied data on these injuries.

11. Finland has a plan for Russia’s little green men

Foreign Policy · by Robin Häggblom · August 15, 2020

This has been previously reported but it is worth considering FInland's unique plans.

12. Young officers must be 'unconventional' in 'cyber and space' warfare

Daily Mail · by Lizzie Deane · August 15, 2020

A UK perspective.

13. Japan’s been proudly pacifist for 75 years. A missile proposal challenges that.

New York Times · by Motoko Rich · August 16, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. I think it will be some time before they work thorough the political issues and actually procure missiles. Meanwhile without Aegis ashore and other defensive measures, Japan will remain vulnerable.

14. How the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests could give rise to terrorism

NBC News · by Brian Michael Jenkins · August 16, 2020

From one of our preeminent terrorism scholars. We should think deeply about this article.

15. Why protests threaten dictatorships but make democracies stronger

Foreign Policy · by Sheri Berman · August 16, 2020

But there are many in the US today who do not believe or accept this and will say this theory is rubbish (as our cousins across the pond would say).

16. Chinese President Xi Jinping says Marxist political economy is the bedrock for nation’s growth

South China Morning Post · by Karen Yeung · August 16, 2020

There you have it.

17. VJ Day: Culdrose chaplain’s POW granddad carried mental scars for the rest of his life

Cornwall Live · by Graeme Wilkinson · August 15, 2020

18. National Airborne Day - August 16, 2020

SOF News · by SOF News · August 16, 2020

Just in case you forgot today is National Airborne Day.

"So, let me state this clearly: From where I sit, I see US foreign policy-makers inadvertently committing political warfare against themselves in a gray zone of their own making."

- Anonymous

"My favorite is when you go to Afghanistan and you meet the special forces guys, and they look like these heavily armed surfers. These guys are the best. You see guys dressed as full Afghans, but then wearing a Yankees hat.”

- Robin Williams

German GO at the Global SOF Conference: "There is no such thing as hybrid war, just reasonably good campaign design"