8/15/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 14 (Putin's War)

2. Too Premature to Say Putin is Losing

3. FDD | Why Palestinian Islamic Jihad Rockets Kill So Many Palestinians

4. Ending the Ideology of the Offense, Part I

5. Ukraine 'blows up Wagner HQ in Donbas'

6. China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

7. China-US decoupling gushes out

8. Nearly 1 year after Afghanistan exit, Gen. Keane says 'we’re right back where we started' in 2001

9. Afghanistan One Year Later: What Does America Really Think?

10. Rethinking How the United States Trains Foreign Militaries

11. Can Putin Really Fight a Two-Front War in Ukraine?

​12. ​Is Russia using rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine?

​13. ​Aid helps Ukraine achieve ‘outweighed gains.’

​14. ​Russia’s Repeat Failures

​15.​ Taiwan’s KMT: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

​16. ​Ukraine Is Waging Guerilla Warfare Hell on Putin

​17. ​Microsoft disrupts Russian-linked hackers targeting NATO countries

18. Do Legislative Visits Actually Help Taiwan?

​19. ​Tracing a conspiracy culture throughout U.S. history: Sarah Kendzior on why con men are an American institution

​20. Salman Rushdie and the Cult of Offense

​21. Former Afghan president agrees Trump’s deal with Taliban on US withdrawal was a disaster

Korean News Content:

1. [FULL TEXT] Address by President Yoon Suk-yeol on Korea's 77th Liberation Day

2. Thinking the unthinkable on North Korea

3. We Must Bring About a Free and Unified Korea

4. Yoon's 'audacious initiative' for North Korea lacks details: experts

5. 'Japan is our partner': Yoon vows to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties

6. Yoon Suk-yeol dangles carrots at North Korea in Liberation Day speech

7. A K-Arsenal of Democracy? South Korea and U.S. Allied Defense Procurement

8. NK uses Liberation Day as another opportunity to call for loyalty for the Kims

9. The Power of Information: Telling Three Stories to the North Korean People

10. A North Korean Elite in the USA: An Interview with Seohyun Lee!

11. Japan ministers visit war shrine as South Korea calls for end to historical tensions

12. Putin offers to share Russia’s advanced weapons with allies around the world

13. Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea

14. Republic of Korea National Day - United States Department of State

15. 'Angry young men' are turning their backs on Yoon

​16. ​Kim’s sister: ‘Giggly princess, de facto queen’