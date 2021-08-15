8/15/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Statement by President Joe Biden on Afghanistan

2. U.S. Army Special Operations Command changes leadership

3. ‘It may never happen’: The $88 billion gamble on the Afghan army that's going up in smoke

4. The U.S.-Taliban Agreement and the Afghan Peace Process

5. U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top Civil War's Toll

6. Biden still has a chance to save Afghanistan by learning the lesson of Operation Linebacker

7. Written in Taliban

8. The Return of the Taliban

9. Afghanistan’s lesson? Fight to win or stay home | Column

10. Taliban enter Kabul, await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power

11. Afghanistan’s Taliban Enter Kabul

12. Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

13. Afghanistan's New President Will be mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

14. From hubris to humiliation: America’s warrior class contends with the abject failure of its Afghanistan project

15. ‘A self-inflicted wound’: Former ambassador to Afghanistan, Spokane Valley native Ryan Crocker says Taliban rout was avoidable

16. Afghanistan Is a Wake-Up Call for ‘Major Non-NATO Allies’

17. US Capitol riot judges step up as the conscience of democracy while lawmakers squabble

18. Where Is America Diversifying the Fastest? Small Midwestern Towns.

19. ‘Why Omaha?’: DHS bets on Nebraska as the future of terrorism research

20. Escape from Kabul: Diplomats flee US Embassy in Chinook helicopters after setting documents on fire as Taliban fighters storm Afghan capital

21. No, the surge in Covid cases across the U.S. is not due to migrants or immigrants

22. Longest war: Were America's decades in Afghanistan worth it?

23. How the U.S. Navy SEALs Are Getting Ready for War Against Russia or China



Korean News Content:

1. Full text of President Moon Jae-in's address on Korea's 76th Liberation Day

2. S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week

3. North Korea and China must team up to take on ‘common US threat in Asia-Pacific’

4. Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech

5. Yanks welcomed on their arrival in newly liberated Korea

6. Remains of Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do return from Kazakhstan

7. Should North Korean YouTube be banned?

8. A bilateral free trade deal between two Koreas

9. How India’s independence movement influenced Korea’s struggle for freedom from Japanese rule

10. Kim, Putin exchange messages on anniv. of Korea's liberation from Japan

11. N.K. organization demands Japan's atonement for wrongdoings during its colonial rule of Korea

12. S. Korea voices deep regret over Suga's offerings, other leaders' visits to Yasukuni

13. Harvard professor Ramseyer denies Japanese military's forced mobilization of comfort women

14. U.S. nuke envoy expected to visit S. Korea this month: official

15. Moon's Liberation Day speech calls for cooperation with Japan, North