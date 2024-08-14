8/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russia Withdraws Some Forces From Ukraine in Response to Kursk Invasion
2. Meet Philip Gordon: Kamala’s Foreign Policy Guru
3. Biden-Harris appeasement didn't delay Iran retaliation against Israel. Here's what really happened
4. Six Things to Know About the Tim Walz ‘Stolen Valor’ Claims
5. What Is Ukraine Hoping to Achieve With Its Kursk Incursion?
6. Deception and a Gamble: How Ukrainian Troops Invaded Russia
7. Active Duty Navy SEAL Captain alleges Investigation Steering & Mishandling on Shawn Ryan Show
8. Why Are There Fears of War in the South China Sea?
9. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 13, 2024
10. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, August 13, 2024
11. Japan PM Kishida's premiership to end after decision to exit party leadership race
12. In Israel, Support Grows for Offensive Against Hezbollah
13. Liberal Thought Returns to Campus
14. Russia-Iran Ties Are Being Strained by Parallel Conflicts
15. As Gaza Talks Near, Diplomats Try to Keep War From Spreading
16. U.S. plans to sell $20 billion in weapons to Israel over several years
17. Has Zelensky played a masterstroke or fatally poked the Russian bear?
18. Wedge and Hedge: The Political Logic of Ukraine’s Border Incursion
19. Without Talent Agility, America May Lose
20. The ‘Gray Zone’ Comes to Russia
21. Marine who died in Osprey rescue effort awarded top non-combat medal
22. Social-media firms are lowering defenses to foreign disinformation campaigns, researchers warn
23. To avoid history’s mistakes, Taiwan needs unambiguous protection, now
24. China’s Global Public Opinion War with the United States and the West
25. What Was the Biden Doctrine?
26. Fort Liberty soldier will not face charges in killing of Chechen utility worker on his property
27. AUKUS language contains exit clause for the US, but is that a problem?
28. Opinion The Navy is breaking down. We need our allies’ help to fix our ships. By Rahm Emanuel
29. Semiconductor workforce shortage hits S. Korea, U.S., Japan
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea's 1st spy satellite approved for combat suitability
2. N. Korea slams Kishida's call for nuclear-free world
3. Russia’s Deepening Ties to North Korea: China’s Gateway to the Arctic?
4. S. Korea to stage large-scale military parade in Seoul for 2nd year
5. Sudden reshuffle of national security team baffles diplomats, experts
6. The Legitimacy of the Kim Family regime rests on the myth of Kim Il Sung's Anti-Japanese Partisan Warfare while the ROK seeks a free and unified Korea
7. North Korea issues nuclear 'cannon fodder' warning to US allies
8. Sending balloons with heavy payloads into North Korea poses legal issues: Seoul
9. Too frequent reshuffles of security aides (South Korea)
10. South Korea says North Korean hackers stole technical data on spy planes and tanks
11. Severe floods in N. Korea could cut its 2024 crop output: FAO
12. <Latest Flood Damage Information> Fatalities in Jagang Province...Police Struggle to Confirm Who Survived; Officials Ordered to Self-Criticize; Railway Remains Inoperative
13. Semiconductor workforce shortage hits S. Korea, U.S., Japan
14. Korean Air, L3Harris discuss ways to bolster Air Force's surveillance capabilities
15. Yoon hosts lunch for descendants of independence fighters on eve of Liberation Day
16. Japan's sexual slavery victim urges S. Korean gov't's intervention for compensation
17. The ‘Korean Wave’ already crashed on Cuba
18. North Korean delegation shows interest in engine and communication technologies at Russian military exhibition
19. President Yoon: “I will do my best to treat those who have contributed to protecting freedom and their descendants.”