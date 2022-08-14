8/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 13 (Putin's War)

2. What Does China Want? Beijing’s ambitions are about to crash into its problems.

3. More U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

4. Time to Sanction the Kremlin’s Ministry of Truth

5. Totalitarians Inc.

6. Right to vote being snatched from Solomon Islanders by PRC-backed PM

7. Rushdie attack reveals — again — true nature of Iranian regime

8. FDD | FAQ: Iran’s Demand to Close the UN Nuclear Watchdog’s Investigation

9. Russia's war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says

10. Taiwan’s Patriot missiles to get massive US upgrade

11. Thailand-China ‘Falcon Strike 2022’ air force drill kicks off today

12. U.S. Says Al Qaeda Has Not Regrouped in Afghanistan

13. Taiwan 'matters far more to the world economy' than many people realize, economist explains

14. Putin Can't Fix This: Russia Struggling to Replenish Ukraine Troops

15. US missiles credited as key in Ukraine fight with Russia

16. America Needs Leaders With Fresh Eyes

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea hits out at U.N. chief over remarks on denuclearization

2. Yoon renews pledge to honor people who sacrificed themselves for nation

3. F-4E fighter jet crashed in the Yellow Sea, two pilots escaped

4. Yoon set to unveil 'audacious plan' for North Korea's denuclearization

5. No challenge, no opportunity (South Korea)

6. ​ ​A recurring Thaad nightmare

7.​ 'The Netflix effect': Why Western women are heading to South Korea in search of love​

8.​ Ex-USFK commander rejects China's claims over THAAD​

9.​ ​ Our bubbles of certainty: A perspective from my life in North Korea | Seohyun Lee | TEDxUCLA

10.​ What to Make of North Korea’s Twisted COVID ‘Revenge’ Threat

11. South Korea Says Missile Shield ‘Not Negotiable’ With China​