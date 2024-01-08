8/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Accused 9/11 plotters reach plea deals with U.S. to avoid death penalties

2. Back-to-Back Assassinations in Middle East Scramble Biden’s Hopes for Peace

3. Israel Declares It Killed Hamas Military Chief in July Airstrike

4. Austin Concludes Indo-Pacific Trip With Subic Bay Visit

5. Japan to supply Patriot missiles to US amid stockpile shortage

6. Explained: Japan’s Defense White Paper 2024 And US ‘Extended Deterrence’

7. US arrests a former Green Beret over the failed 2020 raid into Venezuela to remove Maduro

8. Ukrainian HUR Special Forces Deliver Devastating Strike on Russian Base in Syria

9. The retaliation to the killing of Haniyeh will be far greater than 300 missiles

10. The Houthis’ Dream Come True

11. Pentagon report shows what military jobs have highest suicide rates

12. The Big Five - 1 August edition by Mick Ryan

13. U.S. Looks for Ways to Revive Gaza Cease-Fire Talks

14. For Iran and Hezbollah, calibrating response to Israeli strikes leaves no room for error

15. Israel has a long history of targeted killings. Here's a look at some of them

16. Commentary: Watch what China does, not just what it says, after unsurprising economic plenum

17. Climate Cash Pivots to New Reality of a Hotter, Wetter Planet

18. Russia launches one of war’s biggest drone attacks on Ukraine

19. China Expands Military Drone Export Curbs After Ukrainian Visit

20. The Army Bet $11M on The Rock and UFL Ginning Up Enlistments. It May Have Actually Hurt Recruiting Efforts.

21. Keeping the “Best and Brightest” Junior Officers in the U.S. Military

22. Eroding Global Stability: The Cybersecurity Strategies Of China, Russia, North Korea, And Iran

23. Iran’s mortification proves that Israel is quietly winning the war

24. Does China Prefer Harris or Trump?

25. ISIS-K Goes Global

26. The military needs to make human-performance optimization part of daily ops

Korean News Content:

1. Exclusive: North Korea wants to restart nuclear talks if Trump wins, says ex-diplomat

2. Does Kim Jong Un Really ‘Not Care’ About the US Election?

3. Number of North Korean Defectors Going to South Korea Remains Low, but They Are Receiving Increased Attention

4. North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access

5. North and South Korea table tennis Olympic medalists pose for shared selfie

6. The Inexplicable Prosecution of Sue Mi Terry - Philip Rotner

7. Sue Mi Terry: Sometimes you get whacked by the revolving door

8. Eroding Global Stability: The Cybersecurity Strategies Of China, Russia, North Korea, And Iran

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Increasing pressure on housewives... Forced labor, ideological education, self-criticism - women complain loudly that there's "no time to do business"

10. Russia condemns US revamp of military forces in Japan – Moscow says it is ‘coordinating’ with Beijing and Pyongyang on the matter.

11. Editorial: Intelligence leak highlights gaps in South Korea's espionage laws

12. Korean Air to stop serving cup noodles in economy class

13. S. Korea proposes providing humanitarian aid to N. Korea over flood damage

14. N. Korea's top envoy to Tehran attends inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president

15. N. Korean youth face grueling military drills despite harsh weather

16. Some N. Koreans prioritize Kim portraits while fleeing homes due to flooding

17. N. Korean workers in Russia face rising tensions amid increased surveillance