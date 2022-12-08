8/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 11 (Putin's War)
2. Breadbasket Diplomacy: Preserving Wheat as a Tool of American Statecraft
3. People Win Wars: A 2022 Reality Check on PLA Enlisted Force and Related Matters
4. How Putin’s Ukraine War Has Only Made Russia More Reliant on China
5. The big Taiwan question, as China issues warnings and holds military drills: Is a Chinese invasion imminent?
6. The Other Ukrainian Army
7. Russia Can’t Fight a War and Still Arm the World
8. On Taiwan, China meets its ‘gray-zone’ warfare match
9. FDD | Time for Change at the UN’s Human Rights Division
10. Time for Israel to pivot away from Beijing - opinion
11. Five Minutes from Disaster (Iran)
12. Recruitment is now a real threat to a frail force facing formidable foes
13. How Things Could Have Gone Wrong – and Still Can – in the Taiwan Strait
14. Observations on Iran’s Plot to Kill John Bolton
15. Did Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Close the Thucydides Trap?
16. US foreign arms sales spike to nearly $20B in the dog days of summer
17. Will the Crimea explosions escalate the Ukraine war?
18. China and Russia Can't Be Ignored by the West Anymore
19. The New ‘Monuments Officers’ Prepare to Protect Art Amid War
20. U.S. Secretly Bolstered Security at Federal Buildings Against Possible Iranian Attacks After Soleimani Killing
21. Xi Jinping’s Reach Exceeds His Grasp
22. Rhythm of War: A Thunderous Blast, and Then a Coffee Break
23. Alleged Tornado Cash developer arrested in Amsterdam
24. China’s growing reach is transforming a Pacific island chain
25. How does use of ‘ninja missile’ change counterterrorism?
26. Here are the veterans who will benefit from Congress’ sweeping toxic exposure bill
27. The Army is making its first uniform bra. Vets say it’s long overdue.
28. Scandals in US adviser brigade alarm leaders behind closed doors
29. 'Founded on a culture of excellence': New Fort Bragg commander to oversee training of special operation forces
Korean News Content:
1. South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants
2. Lee Jae-yong: Why South Korea just pardoned the Samsung 'prince'
3. Seoul Must Not Yield to Chinese Bullying
4. Beijing's double standard
5. Yoon, US senator meet to discuss alliance
6. Kim Yo Jong: COVID-19 introduced to N. Korea due to propaganda leaflets
7. Yoon to hold press conference to mark 100 days in office
8. U.N. chief voices support for complete denuclearization of N. Korea
9. Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
10. China’s live ammo drills off South Korea are part of effort to control seas
11. N. Hamgyong Province imposes quasi-taxes on Kimchaek residents for new construction project
12. S. Korea, US to hold high-level defense talks on alliance deterrence against N. Korea
13. South Korea to Join US-Led Weapons of Mass Destruction Drill
14. North Korea Declares Victory Over Covid, Hints Kim Jong Un Was Infected
15. ROK-US alliance well on track, but real tests yet to come
16. North Korean soldiers ordered to harvest grass for compost in spare time
17. Did Kim Jong-un Have COVID?
18. Many farms in S. Pyongan Province damaged by unusually hot and wet weather
19. Kim Yo Jong Targets South Korean Leaflets as Root Cause of North’s COVID-19 Pandemic