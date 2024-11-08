8/11/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Four Warnings About the “Dark Quad”
2. US colonel claims Israeli special forces, American legionaries killed in Yemen
3. China’s Great Wall of Villages
4. How the culture wars poisoned American politics — and how to fix it
5. As Ukrainian Forces Grab Russian Territory, the Kremlin Maintains It’s No Big Deal
6. The State Department's Gaza Policy Has Failed
7. What Harris Learned Investigating Russian Interference
8. Trump Campaign Says It Was Hacked
9. Policy study calls for increasing US Marine force in northern Australia by 8 fold
10. Power Politics - United States vs. China
11. Palantir: Two Reasons Why I Believe It Is Just Getting Started
12. NATO states should abandon treaty banning the use of cluster munitions by John Nagl and Daniel Rice
13. How Ukraine’s incursion into Russia could change the war
14. Wartime need for drones would outstrip US production. There’s a way to fix that
15. In Secret Talks, U.S. Offers Amnesty to Venezuela’s Maduro for Ceding Power
16. Navy still bullish on lasers but widely-deployed directed-energy ship defense remains years away
17. New U.N. Cybercrime Treaty Could Threaten Human Rights
18. Navy SEALs dropped in on a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific, drilling for a higher-end fight
19. Walz’s China ties garner attention, provoke GOP criticism
20. China’s Nightmare: A Second Trade War With Trump
Korean News Content:
1. Roadmap To Korean Reunification
2. Missiles, chemical weapons & nuke secrets… How Kim is arming the West's enemies
3. Department Disrupts North Korean Remote IT Worker Fraud Schemes Through Charges and Arrest of Nashville Facilitator
4. N. Korea names 4 new ambassadors in less than 10 days
5. S. Korea's memory chip exports to Taiwan up 225 percent in H1 on solid HBM demand
6. South Korea's nuclear dilemma and India's role
7. North Korean missiles fired on Kyiv in deadly Russian attack: Zelensky
8. Daunting tasks lie ahead for new Chinese envoy to South Korea
9. Yoon to meet former president Lee Myung-bak next week
10. Who silenced N. Korean boxer?
11. Koreans need to be more confident about modern history
12. “North Korea’s ‘Divorce Literature’ is a Means of Promoting Communist Unification”
13. Donald Kirk: How Seoul secretly paid for a summit with North Korea
14. North Korean IT workers disguised as Americans are active in China
15. Yoon expected to unveil new unification vision in Liberation Day speech