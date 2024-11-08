8/11/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Four Warnings About the “Dark Quad”

2. US colonel claims Israeli special forces, American legionaries killed in Yemen

3. China’s Great Wall of Villages

4. How the culture wars poisoned American politics — and how to fix it

5. As Ukrainian Forces Grab Russian Territory, the Kremlin Maintains It’s No Big Deal

6. The State Department's Gaza Policy Has Failed

7. What Harris Learned Investigating Russian Interference

8. Trump Campaign Says It Was Hacked

9. Policy study calls for increasing US Marine force in northern Australia by 8 fold

10. Power Politics - United States vs. China

11. Palantir: Two Reasons Why I Believe It Is Just Getting Started

12. NATO states should abandon treaty banning the use of cluster munitions by John Nagl and Daniel Rice

13. How Ukraine’s incursion into Russia could change the war

14. Wartime need for drones would outstrip US production. There’s a way to fix that

15. In Secret Talks, U.S. Offers Amnesty to Venezuela’s Maduro for Ceding Power

16. Navy still bullish on lasers but widely-deployed directed-energy ship defense remains years away

17. New U.N. Cybercrime Treaty Could Threaten Human Rights

18. Navy SEALs dropped in on a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific, drilling for a higher-end fight

19. Walz’s China ties garner attention, provoke GOP criticism

20. China’s Nightmare: A Second Trade War With Trump

Korean News Content:

1. Roadmap To Korean Reunification

2. Missiles, chemical weapons & nuke secrets… How Kim is arming the West's enemies

3. Department Disrupts North Korean Remote IT Worker Fraud Schemes Through Charges and Arrest of Nashville Facilitator

4. N. Korea names 4 new ambassadors in less than 10 days

5. S. Korea's memory chip exports to Taiwan up 225 percent in H1 on solid HBM demand

6. South Korea's nuclear dilemma and India's role

7. North Korean missiles fired on Kyiv in deadly Russian attack: Zelensky

8. Daunting tasks lie ahead for new Chinese envoy to South Korea

9. Yoon to meet former president Lee Myung-bak next week

10. Who silenced N. Korean boxer?

11. Koreans need to be more confident about modern history

12. “North Korea’s ‘Divorce Literature’ is a Means of Promoting Communist Unification”

13. Donald Kirk: How Seoul secretly paid for a summit with North Korea

14. North Korean IT workers disguised as Americans are active in China

15. Yoon expected to unveil new unification vision in Liberation Day speech