8/11/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 10, 2023

2. Sweden Is Not Staying Neutral in Russia’s Information War

3. U.S. Reaches Deal With Iran to Free Americans for Jailed Iranians and Funds

4. To Battle New Threats, Spy Agencies to Share More Intelligence With Private Sector

5. 2023 National Intelligence Strategy

6. Biden Seeks Another $24 Billion for Ukraine in Test of Bipartisan Support

7. F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots faces delays and uncertainty

8. Alarm grows as Ukraine’s counteroffensive falters

9. SEAL Team Three Celebrates 40 Years | SOF News

10. Inside a Volunteer Unit Driving Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Forward

11. Land forces now control the sea — and that is vital in the Pacific

12. A Global Law Firm Separates From Its Chinese Partner, Citing Cybersecurity and Data Rules

13. China salutes WWII American general Joe Stilwell in personal push to improve US ties

14. Ukraine and Russia are fighting two different kinds of war

15. China says military company worker exposed as CIA spy

16. Why Ukraine's offensive has stalled

17. How much firepower does Russia have left?

18. What senior officers can learn from junior officers’ ‘fanatical care’

19. The Emerging “Cold Tech War” Between the U.S and China

20. Did Russia Play Everyone For Fools? Wagner Mutiny Was A Staged ‘Special Operation Coordinated With Putin’, Claims High Ranking Ukrainian Politician

21. Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus

22. We need a solution now to unfreeze military confirmations

23. NATO Is on the Back Foot in the Indo-Pacific

24. A Looming Threat: Weaponized Artificial Intelligence by John Fenzel



Korean News Content:

1. UN Security Council to meet on rights abuses in North Korea

2. Past & Contemporary Dynamics of Gendered Defection Among North Koreans

3. North Korea punishes women for wearing shorts, declaring them ‘capitalist fashion’

4. S. Korea voices hopes for 'smooth' resolution of frozen Iranian assets

5. U.S. remains concerned about N. Korean provocations, will work with allies to ensure peace: Pentagon

6. N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported

7. North to reopen borders 'soon,' tour agency says

8. Rights groups call for UN action to protect North Korean escapees in China

9. Troubled World Scout Jamboree wraps up with K-pop concert

10. Another Washington Declaration: US Nuclear Weapons on the Korean Peninsula

11. Between Myth and Reality: Examining the Practicalities of North Korean State Collapse

12. Jeju cherry trees: force for peace