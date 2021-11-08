8/11/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE:
1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Early August
2. Deceptions and lies: What really happened in Afghanistan
3. Sasha Baker tapped for lead policy role at Pentagon
4. Mara Karlin confirmed to lead Pentagon strategy
5. Tucker Carlson’s Spying Allegations Being Investigated by National Security Agency Watchdog
6. Duckworth Calls for Closer Ties to Taiwan, More U.S. Vaccine Diplomacy
7. Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic
8. China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan
9. No, the unvaccinated aren't selfish or ignorant. Here's why I'm not vaxxed | Opinion
10. Chinese hackers disguised themselves as Iran to target Israel
11. Report: China Is Hacking Russia, Too
12. Climate Change Is Already Disrupting the Military. It Will Get Worse, Officials Say
13. Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed
14. NSA Awards Secret Up-to-$10B Contract to Amazon
15. The Words the AP Didn’t Want to Use
16. Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant Uncovers Chinese Espionage Group UNC215’s Activity in Israel
17. A Reluctant Embrace: China’s New Relationship with the Taliban
18. Another $158 billion for Xi Jinping
19. Why America Loses Wars
20. Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?
21. How to Avert A Disaster in Afghanistan
22. Opinion | An undeclared war is breaking out in cyberspace. The Biden administration is fighting back.
1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Early August (Korea)
2. U.S. Computer Games Have Kim Jong Un’s Little Sister Raging About ‘Nuclear War’
3. Biden should pressure Kim Jong Un — and help the North Korean people
4. Why The Number of North Korean Refugees in the United States Is So Low
5. U.S. holds no hostile intent toward N. Korea: State Dept.
6. Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks after N.K. berates allied exercise
7. After NK warning, South on watch for response to drills
8. A big backfire (Kim Yo-jong's statements and South Korean response)
9. Kim Yong Chol, Department Director of WPK Central Committee, Issues Press Statement
10. Ex-USFK heads worry about politicization of joint drills
11. N. Korea refuses to answer S. Korea's hotline calls for 2nd day
12. N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
13. Cheong Wa Dae: No secret deal behind reconnection of hotlines with N. Korea
14. Group of Chinese residents asked to return to China as border remains closed to trade
15. N.Korea Sulks Again
16. South Korea’s misplaced military inferiority complex
17. South Korea in Uphill Battle to Recover Korean War Remains
18. Why Kim Jong Un's sister will not succeed him as North Korea's leader