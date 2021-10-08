8/10/8021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. Biden to Approve Austin's Request to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Service Members

2. Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September

3. Pentagon chief under fire for withholding information about deadly Kenya attack

4. U.S. Special Forces conduct joint training with once-controversial Japanese Special Ops

5. British special forces in Yemen, hunting for group that struck Mercer Street tanker

6. Joe Biden Should Follow George Washington's Lead and 'Inoculate All the Troops’

7. Pentagon moves to mandate coronavirus vaccination for all troops

8. On Afghanistan’s Front Line, There Are No Good Choices

9. A Climate of Catastrophe

10. A Hotter Future Is Certain, Climate Panel Warns. But How Hot Is Up to Us.

11. US deserves to be called world's biggest anti-pandemic failure, report says

12. Statement by President Joe Biden on COVID-⁠19 Vaccines for Service Members

13. ‘Climate change is going to cost us’: How the US military is preparing for harsher environments

14. How will the Pentagon close the homeland missile defense gap?

15. Opinion | Wall Street is failing to protect American investors from the Chinese Communist Party

16. Untying the Gordian Knot: Why the Taliban is Unlikely to Break Ties with Al-Qaeda

17. A Reluctant Embrace: China’s New Relationship with the Taliban

18. As U.S. Leaves Afghanistan, History Suggests It May Struggle to Stay Out

19. Chinese pressure sparks debate on Taiwan’s resilience

20. Strait of Emergency? Debating Beijing’s Threat to Taiwan

21. #Reviewing The 2021 Global Risks Report



Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise

2. Kim Yo Jong, Vice-department Director of WPK Central Committee, Issues Press Statement

3. Korea Is Alive (nK propaganda)

4. Pentagon declines comment on N.K. statement on exercises

5. Thousands Evacuate Homes as Heavy Rains Flood North Korea

6. UN, EU: ‘Ready to provide humanitarian aid to N. Korea for flood damage’

7. Activists charged with espionage allegedly used local newspaper for N. Korean propaganda

8. N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise

9. Kim Yo-jong keeps banging drum against drill

10. Shocking spy activities (north Korea in South Korea)

11. Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China

12. Kim Joon-hyung on How Seoul Can Lead Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula

13. North Korea: the failure of ‘maximum pressure’ on Kim’s isolated regime

14. US-South Korea drills drop gauntlet on Pyongyang

15. Iran Became a Military Powerhouse Thanks to North Korea

16. What If Kim Jong-un Dies? It Could Mean Nuclear War.

17. North Korea’s Curious COVID-19 Strategy

18. 3 dynamics shaping the security on the Korean peninsula

19. In This Memoir, Prison Is A Place — And A State Of Mind