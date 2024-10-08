8/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Winning the First Fight: Experimenting with Army Special Operations Forces’ Contributions in Large-Scale Combat Operations

2. ‘The US Needs to Learn a Great Deal From What Ukraine Has Done’ – Gen. David Petraeus

3. Surprise Attack in Kursk by Mick Ryan

4. Magyar's Birds Destroy 22 Howitzers in Under a Week

5. Defense Dept. Contractor Arrested With Dozens of Classified Documents

6. What Do Terrorists Have Against Taylor Swift Fans? Everything.

7. Top UN official tells Security Council that Islamic State group, affiliates gaining power in Africa

8. The cancellation of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows is the latest incident in a long history of concert terrorism

9. Chinese loans and projects turn problematic for Laos

10. Opinion Surprise Ukraine offensive pokes Russia’s soft underbelly by Max Boot

11. The Doctrine Smart Book (Army)

12. Iran Is Better Positioned to Launch Nuclear-Weapons Program, New U.S. Intelligence Assessment Says

13. Freed Russian Dissidents Confront New Reality: Fighting Putin From Exile

14. America’s Anti-Terror Exit From Niger

15. 'Don't Whine': Coming Of Age At A 'Patriotic' Summer Camp In Ukraine's Heartland

16. Unlocking Victory: The Vital Role of Data Superiority on the Battlefield of the Future

17. US Warns of 'Gray Zone' Conflict With China, Russia, North Korea

18. Ukraine’s Invasion of Russia Could Bring a Quicker End to the War

19. How the Red Cross failed Ukraine.

Korean News Content:

1. Voice of America [Washington Talk] “In the event of a sudden change in Taiwan, Korea and Japan have different roles… Korea should focus on suppressing North Korean threats”

2. N. Korean delegation to attend defense expo in Russia

3. GPY Summer CAMP 2024 - Korean Unification

4. N. Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage

5. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 6th round of defense cost-sharing talks in Washington next week

6. Diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan call for China to use influence to address N.K. threats

7. What we've learned from Joseph Kim, North Korean escapee and our friend and colleague

8. No North Korean Refugees Entering the U.S. for More Than 2 and a Half Years… “Rapid Changes in the Environment for North Korean Refugees”

9. N. Korea launches suspected trash-carrying balloons toward S. Korea again

10. South Korea could take ‘years to rebuild’ spy networks after leak exposes undercover agents

11. South Korean Nuclear Weapons Warning Amid North Provocation

12. US Warns of 'Gray Zone' Conflict With China, Russia, North Korea

13. North Korea expert, missing for months, detained in Switzerland for espionage

14. New chief of Independence Hall of Korea accused of being ‘pro-Japan’