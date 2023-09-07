7/9/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 8, 2023

2. Why the Ukraine Counteroffensive Is Such Slow Going

3. Congress Dives Back Into Fights on Spending Cuts, Military as Deadline Draws Near

4. Busting this big myth about Baby Boomers reveals something about Gen Z, too

5. China Controls Minerals That Run the World—and It Just Fired a Warning Shot at U.S.

6. The Future of War Has Come in Ukraine: Drone Swarms

7. ‘Several Things Have Shocked Me’: An Ex-Insider on Business in China

8. Here’s how to fix the Pentagon’s CAPE office

9. Taiwan’s new Mumbai office highlights growing ties with India

10. From Chess and Rubik's Cube to Go, Rethinking Irregular Warfare

11. Russian army failed to achieve any of its goals during 500 days of war against Ukraine - ISW

12. Zelensky: Grain deal and people's lives cannot depend on Putin's mood

13. Opinion | They’re Ready to Fight Again, on Artificial Legs

14. Buying Power Is the Invisible Shortfall of the 2024 Defense Budget Request

15. Why Jens Stoltenberg Should Be a Candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize

16. DOD has not 'adapted' to strategic competition yet, according to a prominent think tank

17. Diplomacy Watch: Washington may deny it, but it looks someone wants to talk to Russia

18. Will China Change Its Approach to the Ukraine War?

19. The Human Weapon System in Gray Zone Competition

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Is Training Children to Target ‘American Bastards’ With Bombs

2. For North Koreans in China, Seeking Freedom Is More Perilous Than Ever

3. Korean Manufacturers Abandon China

4. S. Korea's ruling party leader set for weeklong visit to U.S.

5. UN Command is still an axis of war deterrence

6. China’s anti-espionage law spooks Korean firms

7. [WHY] Why do Koreans think Japan isn’t sorry?

8. N. Korea slams IAEA for Fukushima water approval

9. Korea to put on 4 drone shows overseas

10. Japan protests over military drills on Dokdo islands