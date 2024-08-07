7/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

!. IN THE KILL ZONE: The Life and Times of Willie Merkerson (Part 4)

2. How China Benefits from a Russian Long War in Ukraine by Mick Ryan

3. NEWSFLASH: Children hospital hit by brazen Russian daylight attacks

4. SEAL Team Six - POTUS Has Immunity, Not You.

5. Immunity Granted to All Presidents & Biden and Europe Face an Uncertain Future

6. NATO is losing patience with one of its own members — and it’s not who you think

7. Chinese Soldiers Arrive In Belarus For Anti-Terrorism Exercises

8. Jemaah Islamiyah Disbands: End Of An Era Or Strategic Transformation? – Analysis

9. US says troops are leaving Niger bases this weekend and in August after coup

10. Flawed Wargames Imperil National Security

11 Former USAF European Commanders: Let Ukraine Take the Fight to Russia

12. Secret Meetings, Private Threats and a Massive Arms Race: How the World is Preparing for Trump

13. Deadly Osprey Crash, Police Shooting: General Reflects on Time as Head of Air Force Special Operations

14. North Korean troops could be sent to Ukraine due to their sheer numbers, not their effectiveness, experts say

15. Why NATO Should Stay Out of Asia

16. A Better Path for Ukraine and NATO

What Kyiv Could Do Now for a Place in the Alliance

17. Exclusive: South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO

18. War, Peace, and Politics: Reflections on Writing

19. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 7, 2024

20. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, July 7, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. Unification education guidebooks published to highlight government's liberal democracy unification vision

2. Kim Yo Jong says ROK resumed border drills to distract from Yoon’s unpopularity

3. China rejects calls to protect North Korean refugees in UN human rights review

4. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 5th round of defense cost-sharing talks this week

5. Military completes deployment of new special operations walkie-talkies

6. N. Korea extols Kim Jong-un's achievements on state founder's 30th death anniv.

7. N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea's resumption of live-fire drills as 'suicidal hysteria'

8. Russian envoy voices hope for better relations with S. Korea despite soured ties

9. Korea-China-Japan should set up security hotline: ex-envoy to Japan

10. N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary

11. North Korean Defector NGO Leaders to testify on Operation Truth and North Korea’s current internal situation and the regime’s strategy to maintain power

14. ROK takes up leadership role in US-led naval exercise with eye on North Korea

