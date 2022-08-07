7/8/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

​1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 7 (Putin's War)

2. Zelensky says Ukraine will not give up territory for peace with Russia: 'This is our land'

3. Ukrainian Navy Special Forces Spearhead Daring Snake Island Mission

4. The Complex Reality of Cyber War and Ukraine

5. Ukraine war tactics reaffirm US Army’s modernization thrust, service chief says

6. Will the war in Ukraine fuel nuclear proliferation?

7. A guy deep in the Defense Department is actually doing something about Chinese theft of US intellectual property

8. FDD | Hezbollah Drones Target Israeli Gas Rigs, Amplify U.S. Pressure on Israel

9. Kremlin’s Never-Ending Thirst For Death And Devastation

10. What the U.S. Still Doesn’t Get About Countering China

11. Russia Aims to Paralyze NATO Without a Single Shot

12. Taiwanese student receives threats over his map of China’s military facilities

13. After hitting all-time highs, gas prices are finally coming back down

14. Wind and solar produce more electricity than nuclear for the first time in the US

15. The Army is getting leaders ready for a war unlike any the US has ever seen

16. The Marine Corps' latest idea for countering China has major problems

17. These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

18. Putin Has a Problem: Ukraine's Guerrilla War Against Russia Is Now In Full Swing

19. Army pilots expertly land Black Hawk helicopter on knife’s edge ridge to save injured hiker

20. What NATO’s New Strategic Concept Gets Wrong

21. House wants troops to chow down bison meat bought from native tribes

22. How the Pentagon Uses a Secretive Program to Wage Proxy Wars

23. Documents reveal U.S. involved in 23 secret wars around the world

24. Preserve This Early-Stage Bet That Benefits National Security

25. 'Win before firing a shot:' Top Marine explains why the service is focused on information warfare

Korean News Content:

​1. North Korea talks ‘deterrence,’ but it’s not what it means to the West

2. S. Korean, U.S. officials mark 2nd anniv. of Gen. Paik's death

3. Korean-Japanese Animator Sheds Light on Suffering in N.Korea

4. FM Park advocates 'rules-based multilateralism' at G-20 meeting

5. Yoon offers condolences over death of former Japanese PM Abe

6. N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary

7. Seoul‘s foreign minister underscores values of freedom, human rights in talks with China

8. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 2nd day: state media

9. Korea Is Rocked by Ghastly Scandal Over Defectors Sent Back To Be Beheaded in the North

10. Battalion Commander at DMZ Reported Directly to the Blue House when Sending the Two Escapee Fishermen back to North Korea in 2019, Chain of Command Problems

11. S. Korea to introduce new anti-epidemic measures amid COVID-19 resurgence

12. What's behind S. Korea's deployment of largest-ever Navy fleet to RIMPAC?

13. North’s nukes to be discussed with China: top envoy

14. Former NIS chief dismisses the allegation of deleting intelligence

15. S. Korea's resettlement center for N.K. defectors marks 23rd founding anniversary

16. A highly infectious disease is killing North Korea's apple and pear trees

17. N. Korea marks death of Kim Il Sung by emphasizing protection of Kim's portraits, statues

