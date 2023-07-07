7/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 6, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, July 6, 2023

3. Xi Jinping’s Hidden Goals for the PRC Law on Foreign Relations

4. China’s military is leading the world in brain ‘neurostrike’ weapons: Report

5. Will AUKUS Pay Major Dividends in a Taiwan Contingency

6. Army Fires Tomahawk Missile From Its New Typhon Battery In Major Milestone

7. The Disinformation Industry’s Jig Is Up

8. U.S. to Send Cluster Munitions to Bolster Ukraine’s Fight Against Dug-In Russians

9. Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations

10. DoS Duty to Plan and Execute Evacuations | SOF News

11. Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now

12. U.S. cluster bombs for Ukraine would exceed legal limit on duds

13. New Ukraine Footage Shows U.S.-Made HIMARS Destroying Putin's Military

14. Identity Politics Could Kill America’s Scientific Edge

15. Doubts about scout snipers arose in infantry units, No. 2 Marine says

16. Ukraine spy chief says nuclear threat at Zaporizhzhia plant subsiding

17. Ukraine says it is advancing near eastern city of Bakhmut

18. The America That Americans Forget

19. Coalition Kill Chain for the Pacific: Lessons from Ukraine

20. The Difference Between "Special Operations" and "Special Forces"

21. Ukraine's attacks on Russian commanders have the US Army worried about its own 'fat and ponderous' command posts

22. World War III Will Be Fought With Viruses

23. Why no one can end the Ukraine war

24. Six lessons of Prigozhin’s revolt

25. To deter China, the US should build rings of fire

26. NATO, China, and the Vilnius Summit

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea-U.S. alliance made 'miracle' of Korea possible: U.S. general

2. NK students take top spots in hacking contest by US firm

3. South Korea’s high court rules on case of soldier slapped repeatedly for failure to salute

4. South Korea's US-China predicament

5. Senior U.S. officials visit Korean Empire’s legation in Washington

6. South Korea ill-prepared for election cybersecurity

7. S. Korea's industry chief, U.S.' TerraPower CEO discuss small nuclear reactors

8. FM to attend annual ASEAN-hosted meetings in Jakarta next week

9. S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned

10. Living near North Korean nuclear test site caused health problems, escapees say

11. S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights

12. S. Korea to seek more foreign workers amid population crisis

13. South Korea wants to be a top A.I. hub — its memory chip dominance could be an advantage

14. China's top-ranking diplomat told Japan and South Korea their people can dye their hair blonde and make their noses sharper but that they'll 'never become Westerners,'

15. How the rebellion in Russia could inspire an overthrow in North Korea

16. Gangnam style vs. squalor: Inequality in South Korea’s most famous area

17. How Do ‘Barbie’ and Blackpink Figure in a Dangerous Territorial Dispute?