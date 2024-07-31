7/31/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Commission on the National Defense Strategy (report released)
2. The Top International Relations Schools of 2024, Ranked
3. War is Not Just
4. Head of Project 2025 Steps Down Following Trump Criticism
5. Hamas operates ‘massive’ U.S. influence network, former FBI counterterror expert says
6. State Dept's Campbell: Gap between US, China shipbuilding is 'deeply concerning'
7. Acting Secret Service Chief Admits Security Failures Before Trump Shooting
8. Would the U.S. Consider Assassinating Putin?
9. Rebuilding the U.S. Navy Won’t Be Easy
10. Henry Huiyao Wang: China More Open is More Secure
11. US needs to double down on directed energy weapons
12. Army’s second-largest post to have its first female commander
13. Can Donald Trump really build an Iron Dome over America?
14. The Calm Before the Swarm: Drone Warfare at Sea in the Age of the Missile
15. How Do You Train Five Thousand Future Army Officers for a Rapidly Changing Battlefield?
16. The UAE’s Secret War in Sudan
17. Is this unit the future of Army combat formations?
18. American Fury (political violence)
Korean News Content:
1. The US election and North Korean denuclearization
2. [Exclusive] Kim Jong-un: "Don't worry about China"... No. 1 instruction to diplomats after meeting Putin
3. China, Russia vying for influence over N. Korea: Campbell
4. North Korean officials seek medicine for Kim's health problems related to obesity, Seoul says
5. State Dept's Campbell: Gap between US, China shipbuilding is 'deeply concerning'
6. Rebuilding the U.S. Navy Won’t Be Easy
7. North Korean Bulsae-4 Missile System Reportedly Spotted in Ukraine for First Time.
8. NIS closely watching N.K.-China ties amid signs of rift
9. Vice defense chief, U.S. Army secretary urge N. Korea to stop trash balloon launches
10. S. Korea, U.S. holding live-fire drills near inter-Korean border
11. S. Korea puts focus on lasers to take out N. Korean drones
12. Photos of Sue Mi Terry's notes: FBI surveillance or NIS mole's leak?
13. S. Korea, Philippines stage friendship flight during multinational drills in Australia
14. N. Korean leader sacks public security minister for damage from downpours in border areas
15. Dokdo: A historical and sovereign territory of Korea
16. Military to launch 'strategic command' around October (South Korea)