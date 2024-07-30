7/30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. William Calley, Army officer and face of My Lai Massacre, is dead at 80

2. Trump Shooter Began Buying Guns, Bomb Materials More Than a Year Ago, FBI Says

3. Five Truths for Foreign Area Officers

4. ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK:A Review of U.S.-Europe Cooperation on China

5. The Boiling Moat' argues U.S. should prepare to help Taiwan defend against China (with transcript)

6. The World Is Not About Us: Information and Power in the Current Strategic Environment

7. Integrate to Win From Competition Through Conflict: Create a Joint Force Information Warfare Component Commander

8. A half-million records and one app: The group behind a massive effort to ‘clean’ voter rolls

9. The situation in the Red Sea is not getting better by Joseph L. Votel

10. It’s the Energy Market, Stupid: An Economic Strategy for Ending the Conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

11. US will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine

12. Interview with Robert Blackwill and Richard Fontaine: Lost Decade – The US Pivot and the Rise of Chinese Power

13. The U.S. Wanted to Knock Down Huawei. It’s Only Getting Stronger.

14. ‘Not prepared’: Congressional panel calls for huge defense buildup

15. US boosts alliance with the Philippines with $500 million funding and pact amid concern over China

16. Politics or People: What Does the Navy Value?

17. Reviving Cold War Air Bases: A Strategic Move for Modern Deterrence?

18. France renews vow to defend freedom of navigation as it showcases fighter jets in the Philippines

19. NATO After Next: From Interoperability to Fungibility

20. Republicans and Democrats Name Members of Trump Assassination Inquiry

21. COLONELS WRITING FOR COLONELS

22. The Islamic State Keeps Finding Opportunities

23. After Trump Assassination Attempt, Some Veterans Spread Misinformation. Others Pushed Back.

24. NATO Can’t Be a One Trick Pony: The Future of Alliance Crisis Prevention and Management

25. Can Anyone Govern Gaza?

26. Why America Stands to Lose If It Resumes Nuclear Testing

27. The Hidden War Over Taiwan

28. Ukraine Strikes Deeper by Mick Ryan

29. Joint Statement on the Philippines-United States Fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

30. Rebels in Mali Display Ukrainian Flag After Wagner Defeat

31. Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say



Korean News Content:



1. Why a Korea End-of-War Declaration Would Be a Mistake

2. “Institutionalization of US-ROK-Japan Security Cooperation Helps Suppress North Korea… Strong Signal to China and Russia”

3. US, South Korean defense chiefs ‘strongly’ urge North to cease trash balloon flights

4. N.K. leader's daughter being groomed to succeed Kim: lawmakers

5. N.K. trash balloons disrupt Incheon Int'l Airport operations on 12 occasions: lawmaker

6. Hanwha Aerospace from South Korea Offers Romania Advanced Redback IFV combat vehicles

7. North Korea increases production of 152-millimeter artillery shells

8. Indictment of North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry will not harm US-ROK alliance: NIS

9. Editorial: S. Korean parliament cripples intelligence powers, granting N. Korea's 70-year wish

10. Independence activist's legacy lives on: Huh Mi-mi secures silver in Judo

11. Australia's foreign minister says Russia-North Korea defense deal is 'risky for the world'

12. ROK court issues arrest warrant over reported leak of intel to North Korea

13. Seoul to spend $530K on overseas North Korean human rights conference series

14. Official at military's intelligence command arrested for alleged leak of 'black agents' info

15. North Korean restaurant in Mongolia still closed despite report on reopening

16. N. Korea holds simultaneous closed trials for violators of anti-reactionary thought law

17. N. Korea's political prison camps: Shrinking populations amid tightening control

18. Hoeryong harshly cracks down on Chinese cellphone users

19. Korean athletes shine with skill, determination, and class

