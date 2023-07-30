7/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 29, 2023

2. Ukraine's Counter-Offensive: Setting Expectations by Lawrence Freedman

3. Could economic indicators signal China’s intent to go to war?

4. Russia Says It Downed Three Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow

5. Wagner troops moving towards Polish border and could try sneaking across, PM says

6. "A World Transformed and the Role of Intelligence" Director William J. Burns Ditchley Annual Lecture July 1, 2023

7. How the US is using open-source intel to track Russia's war in Ukraine

8. ‘We Can Never Forgive This’: In Odesa, Attacks Stoke Hatred of Russia

9. The Next Frontier for Warfighters Might Be Implants in Their Brains. Is the Pentagon Ready for the Consequences?

10. U.S. Hunts Chinese Malware That Could Disrupt American Military Operations

11. 'The Few. The Proud' aren't so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle

12. Pentagon probes ‘compromise’ of Air Force, FBI communications after engineer stole $90K worth of tech

13. Zelensky: Special Operations Forces inflict particularly tangible blows on Russian terrorists

14. Why Japan Should Be Vigilant on China’s Intentions Toward Okinawa

15. Occupation Authorities In Eastern Ukraine On The Prowl For Supposed Ukrainian Military 'Spotters'

16. Mysterious Chinese COVID Lab Uncovered in City of Reedley CA

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader meets with Chinese delegation after armistice anniv.

2. North Korea's Kim vows to boost cooperation with China to 'new high'

3. [ANALYSIS] NK-Russia ties strengthen swiftly while China remains cautious

4. Seoul speeds up deployment of anti-drone measures against N. Korea's evolving threats

5. 2022 DEFENSE WHITE PAPER (ROK)

6 Ex-president's key aides are masterminds of Yoon's policies

7. Foreigners offset Korea's steep population decline

8. N. Korea slams S. Korea in human rights report

9. S. Korean ambassador says N. Korean threats will only lead to stronger deterrence from S. Korea-US alliance

10. [Wang Son-taek] USS Kentucky and the security dilemma

11. Korea's quest for 'peace'

12. Two traps and Korean grand strategy

13. Activists demand formal peace plan to end 70-year long Korean War

14. 70 Years Later, the Korean War Must End