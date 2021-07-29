7/29/2021 Korea and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean News HERE.

1. Biden Foreign Policy Tracker - Late July: Korea

2. Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

3. From Korean Special Forces to Army Chaplain

4. 'Hotline restoration between two Koreas shouldn't be overplayed'

5. Remaking the South Korea-US Alliance

6. The Koreas are talking again — Moon is for real, but what about Kim?

7. S. Korea to discuss with N.K. ways to hold virtual inter-Korean talks via restored hotlines

8. Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks after reactivation of inter-Korean hotline

9. The predictable collapse of the Afghan Air Force is happening in real time

10. No decision yet on details of summertime S. Korea-U.S. combined exercise: defense ministry

11. N.K. leader says 'kindred ties' with China will last for generations

12. N. Korea's trade down 73.4 pct in 2020: KOTRA

13. Kim Jong-un Likens N.Korea's Plight to War

14. North yet to send signal on denuclearization after restoring hotlines

15. One-quarter of Yongsan Garrison being returned to Korea

16. US speeds up return of Yongsan Garrison site

17. Blockbuster 'Escape from Mogadishu' scores highest Korean film opening record of this year

18. The number of inmates in North Korean political prisons have increased by at least 20,000 since March 2020

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Late July

2. National Security Memorandum on Improving Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure Control Systems

3. White House Asks CISA, NIST to Set Cybersecurity Performance Goals for Critical Infrastructure Operators

4. The Age of Zombie Democracies

5. China seeks Taliban promise to wage war on Uighur fighters in Afghanistan

6. The U.S. Is Making One Thing Clear: China Must Back Off on Taiwan

7. Exercise Tests DOD's Integrated Deterrence

8. Navigating Through Turbulence: Think tanks’ impact on policy in a rapidly changing world

9. Cryptocurrency should be added to the US-Japan trade deal

10. Can diplomacy get global cyberwarriors to sheathe their swords?

11. The US military couldn’t stop the heroin trade from funding the Taliban. But synthetic opioid producers might.

12. David and Goliath: Myanmar’s Armed Resistance at the Crossroads

13. Pentagon announces new commander for U.S. Army Special Operations Command

14. Soldier with 10th Special Forces Group drowns while training in Florida

15. Hidilyn Diaz says China team mad at her Chinese coach for not sharing extent of her strength

16. The predictable collapse of the Afghan Air Force is happening in real time

17. U.S. House bans funding for maps that depict Taiwan as part of China

18. China names Xi ally, 'wolf warrior' as new ambassador to US

19. Chinese Defense University Conceals Partnerships With U.S. Schools

20. China’s New Ambassador to U.S. Is ‘Willing to Ruffle Feathers’

21. Time for a New Approach to Defense Strategy

22. Fully Fund the Guam Defense System

23. Americans and the Dragon: Coalition Warfare from the Boxer Rebellion to the Future Battlefield

24. China’s Sputnik Moment? How Washington Boosted Beijing’s Quest for Tech Dominance

