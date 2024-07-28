7/28/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. One Helluva Week – THE STRATEGY WEEKLY

2. US to revamp its command in Japan amid renaissance in defense ties

3. U.S. Launches Military Command in Tokyo to Counter China

4. Diplomatic Efforts Pick Up to Avert Israel, Hezbollah War

5. Integrated Deterrence and China's Strategic Insights: Lessons from Ukraine & Asian Pacific Deterrence

6. As F-16s Arrive, Ukraine Still Faces Steep Challenges in the Skies

7. IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after rocket attack, stoking fear of wider war

8. 2 Programs the Army Got Right

9. Army deploying brigades to Middle East, Europe, South Korea

10. Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system

11. The unseen conflict: North Korea’s discreet war with Israel - opinion

12. Not Just Boots on the Beach: How China Can Use Deception, Confusion, and Incrementalism to Change the Status Quo on Taiwan by Jude Blanchette and Hal Brands

13. NATO’s New Map

14. Sanctions crushed Syria’s elite. So they built a zombie economy fueled by drugs.

15. US Special Forces open permanent base in Poland

16. Ukraine war maps reveal Russian land grabs across eastern front line

17. Dark Eagle: The U.S. Army’s Plan to Dominate Hypersonic Weapons

18. Australia-based Marines ready to support Manila in sea-territory skirmish

19. China Is Freaked Out: The F-15EX Eagle II Fighter is a Missile Truck Like No Other

20. Vaccines tell a success story that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump forget – here are some key reminders

21. Why TikTok May Just Go Away On Its Own | Opinion

Korean News Content:

1. Japan-United States-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Joint Press Statement

2. South Korea stung by Paris Olympics opening ceremony introduction as North Korea

3. Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea

7. Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. urge Pyongyang to cease balloon campaign

8. US, Japan, South Korea Look to Cement Security Ties Before America Votes

9. Washington Post's Max Boot under fire after wife accused of being unregistered agent for South Korea | Fox News

10.S. Korea, U.S., Japan ink document formalizing trilateral security cooperation

11. North Korea’s Kim calls for ‘people’s paradise’ marking Korean War ‘Victory Day’

12. NK leader attends events marking 71st anniversary of armistice signing

13. Korea should seek out resource opportunities in Mongolia, experts say