7/28/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 27 (Putin's War)

2. Three Ways to Improve Integrated Deterrence

3. AP Exclusive: Philippines scraps Russian chopper deal

4. US and China are entering a trap of their own making

5. The West must focus on the threat to Taiwan

6. Ukrainian War and American Decisions

7. Opinion | The West and Russia Are Locked in a Spiral. It’s Time for Them to Talk.

8. Building Asymmetric Advantage In Indo-Pacific Part Of Pentagon’s Approach To Chinese Aggression

9. Intelligence and Intangibles: How to Assess a State’s Will to Fight

10. From the Lighthouse to the Christmas Tree: Enabling Distributed Innovation in the US Military

11. GOP lawmakers press Defense Sec. Austin about federal funds to colleges with Chinese government ties

12. China’s Wolf Warrior Diplomacy Is Fading

13. Global food crisis: Beyond the Ukraine-Russia grain deal, what else can the world do?

14. Bracing for Long Conflict, Kyiv Returns to Near Normality, With Theaters and Dance Parties

15. Faster Attacks Have Cyber Command Looking to Add All-Too-Scarce Experts

16. 'New Cold War': Russia and West vie for influence in Africa

17. What to Expect From a Bolder Xi Jinping

18. New benefits for burn pit victims in limbo after Senate Republicans block plan

19. Public Life Is Crazy, but Americans Aren’t

20. Stop Panicking About the U.S. Economy

21. CNN Exclusive: Biden administration offers convicted Russian arms dealer in exchange for Griner, Whelan

22. Ayatollah Khamenei’s ‘Resistance Economy’

23. Iranian drones could make Russia’s military more lethal in Ukraine

24. Atlantic Council cuts ties to Koch-funded foreign policy initiative

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid

2. New Korean War monument with names of fallen heroes unveiled in Washington

3. Poland to buy hundreds of South Korean tanks, howitzers after sending arms to Ukraine

4. S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great

5. N.Korean Economy on Its Knees

6. Sanctions, Cyber, and Crypto: How Pyongyang Can Exploit the War in Ukraine

7. U.S. president welcomes SK’s 2.9 trillion won investment plan

8. With tears, relatives see names of the dead on Korean War memorial

9. North Korea Threatens to Annihilate South’s Military Should It Try Pre-Emptive Strike

10. Kim Jong-un calls out Yoon Suk-yeol three times in hostile anniversary speech

11. Ukraine war reshapes European arms procurement market in Korea's favor

12. Empty human rights envoy position is finally filled

13. China demands Korea uphold ‘Three Nos’ policy

14. Special Military Cell Flows Weapons and Equipment Into Ukraine

15. US Offers $10M Double-Reward for North Korea Cyberattacker Info