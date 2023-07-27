7/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Biden Orders U.S. to Share Evidence of Russian War Crimes With Hague Court

2. Japan likely to come to Taiwan’s aid during a Chinese invasion

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 26, 2023

4. Sweden says it’s target of Russia-backed disinformation over NATO, Koran burnings

5. What We Know After 70 Years Of The Korean War Armistice

6. Qin Gang: Foreign minister's downfall leaves China red-faced

7. Main Thrust of Ukraine’s Offensive May Be Underway, U.S. Officials Say

8. China-Russia alliance poses a danger, Pacific commander warns

9. China Taking Hard Line on Military Flybys, Freedom of Navigation Operations, Says Panel

10. Selling the Army

11. 2023 Irregular Warfare Center Book Recommendations

12. The War That Defied Expectations

13. China suspected of building aircraft carrier base in Cambodia

14. The Dictator Myth That Refuses to Die

15. Inside Five Eyes, the World's Most Exclusive Intelligence Alliance

16. Ukraine war: Western armour struggles against Russian defences

17. Psychological Warfare: A Closer Look at its Role in Military Operations

18. Implications of China’s Nuclear Expansion for Strategic Stability

1. Opinion | Why the U.S. should offer concessions to North Korea

2. A Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2023 | The White House

3. Secretary-General's message on the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement | United Nations Secretary-General

4. 70 years have passed since Korean cease-fire. It's time to end America's longest war.

5. A bill to help Kim Jong-un, backed by extremists

6. It’s Time to Recalibrate the U.S. Alliance with South Korea

7. On 70th Anniversary of Korean Truce, Congress Weighs Declaring the Conflict Over

8. Russia Stands With North Korea, Communist China as New Cold War Takes Shape

9. Kim Jong Un Flexes Banned Ballistic Missiles Before Russia's Defense Minister

10. North Korea Celebrates Major Holiday with Special Guests From China and Russia

11. North Korea’s Leader Shows Off Weapons to Russia’s Defense Minister

12. [Planning for the 70th Anniversary of the Armistice Agreement] 2. A stark contrast between North and South Korea “Victory of democracy and market economy… The gap will widen.”

13. The Korean War veterans who never came home

14. Hanwha defeats Rheinmetall for $5-7 billion Aussie infantry fighting vehicle deal

15. South Korea Unveils Truman Statue on Armistice Anniversary