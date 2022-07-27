7/27/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 26 (Putin's War)

2. Biden and Xi to tackle deadlocked agenda during call

3. Ukraine’s lessons for Taiwan grow more ominous

4. China Targeted Fed to Build Informant Network and Access Data, Probe Finds

5. Pelosi Visit to Taiwan Could Force China To Show Its Hand

6. Strange Events and the Future of the Russo-Ukrainian War

7. Worthless COIN? Why the West Should Keep Studying Counterinsurgency

8. Political violence and the future of democracy: Take a look in the mirror, America

9. Navy lieutenant sentenced in Japan causes outcry among family, US lawmakers

10. Low-Cost Tech Shaping Modern Battlefield, Socom Commander Says

11. China sending troops and tanks to Russia

12. 'Turkey chose to join Western bloc by entering Korean War'

13. 'I Never Had To Look Up' Before: Top U.S. Special Ops General On Drone Threat

14. How Congress Can Keep Biden From Caving to Iran’s Demands

15. Ukraine war: the crucial coming fight for Kherson

16. Ukraine Won't Save Democracy

17. Pentagon chief approves plan to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers at US military hospital in Germany

18. US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

19. Putin’s New Police State

20. America’s Refugee Revolution

Korean News Content:

1. A Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2022

2. State Department Press Briefing – July 26, 2022 (Korea Except)

3. U.S. will react appropriately to any N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby

4.. N. Korea holds national conference of war veterans without leader Kim's attendance

5. South Korea Needs a Wake-Up Call On Its Reservist Crisis

6. Wall of Remembrance is reminder of Korean War legacy

7. Former unification minister to be summoned after return to Korea

8. NASA 'impressed' by technical astuteness, dedication of S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter project: cooperation manager

9. The repatriation dilemma

10. KATUSA veteran's son attends memorial ceremony

11. Seoul mayor seeks to develop Yongsan into business hub

12. US military reveals last week's combined Marine drills with South Korea

13. Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with the SK Group on Investments in American Manufacturing and Jobs

14. Biden calls on all Americans to pay respect to Korean War veterans

15. Ji-Yeon Yuh: It’s time to remember the civilian survivors of the unresolved Korean War

16. Biden given commemorative Korean name of ‘Bae Ji-sung’