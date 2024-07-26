7/26/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. How four U.S. presidents unleashed economic warfare across the globe

2. Speculation Swirls About What Hit Trump. An Analysis Suggests It was a Bullet

3. Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

4. Chinese and Russian bombers patrolling off Alaska raise concerns about growing military cooperation

5. Analysis: A fourth term for Xi Jinping and slower growth expected based on clues from Communist Party's plenum

6. Harris tells Netanyahu 'it is time' to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home

7. Ukraine's foreign minister in Hong Kong calls on officials to stop Russia from evading sanctions

8. No need for an Asian NATO to counter China

9. EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

10. The Financial Case for Ukraine

11. Profile in Strategic Leadership - Admiral William McRaven

12. Tech Watch: 5 Days of Tech News in 5 Minutes

13. A Mysterious Plot Prompts a Rare Call From Russia to the Pentagon

14. Hezbollah Doesn’t Want a War With Israel

15. Pass the Major Richard Star Act, support our combat-injured veterans

16. A Trump Peace Plan for Ukraine

17. The Forgotten War in Congo

18. Beijing Can Take the South China Sea Without Firing a Shot

19. J. D. Vance Served in the Marines. Will It Matter in November?

20. The Puzzle of Chinese Escalation vs Restraint in the South China Sea

21. Time to Strike Back Against Russia's Shadow War

22. The evolution and the crucial role of the USA Army Special Forces

23. How to Understand Russia’s Shadow War Against the West

24. Something WICKED This Way Comes: The Future Singularity of Asymmetric Warfare Innovations

25. An Airman killed at a secret CIA radar base in Laos is finally recovered

26. Of Torches and Pitchforks

27. A new Cold War? Not really — here’s how the West could capitalize on the rise of the Global South

28. A Bright CIA Light, Snuffed Out Too Soon



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea is winning its youth information war

2. Will the New Triumvirate Force the South To Go Nuclear?

3. South Korea’s technological prowess could greatly strengthen AUKUS

4. US Offers $10 million Reward to Catch North Korean Cyber Attacker

5. Satellite Photos Reveal North Korea Missile Plans

6. Police question Chinese students who flew drone over USS Theodore Roosevelt in South Korea

7. North Korean charged in cyberattacks on US hospitals, NASA and military bases

8. North Korea-backed cyber espionage campaign targets UK military

9. The Collateral Victims of Kim Jong Un’s About-Face on Korean Unification

10. Trump appears in North Korean ‘anti-American’ propaganda video

11. Propaganda video warns North Koreans not to watch South Korean media

13. N. Korea revs up celebratory mood ahead of 71st anniversary of armistice signing

14. Belarus' president calls for expanding ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim

15. North Korea justifies garbage balloon launches in lectures

16. North Koreans use VPNs, love Apple and stay up late to browse web: Report

17. North Korea expands factories making anti-tank missiles Russia reportedly wants

18. Biden stresses 'unbreakable' bond of S. Korea-US alliance, proclaims armistice day