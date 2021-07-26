7/26/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean News HERE.

1. What If Kim Jong-un Isn’t Really in Charge of North Korea?

2. N. Korea to hold national conference of war veterans to celebrate end of Korean War

3. N.K. propaganda website slams Japan for taking issue with S. Korean banners at Olympics

4. Japan’s ‘rising sun’ flag evokes anger

5. Shame on Japan: Tokyo should not deny wartime forced labor

6. Olympics and multiculturalism

7. Japan–South Korea Olympic diplomacy over before it began

8. More foreign diplomats exit North Korea amid COVID-19

9. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Serious violent behaviour of discharged military personnel: dissatisfaction with rural deployment.

10. Bracing for future war (South Korea)

11. Brutal Conditions in N.Korean Prison Camp Exposed

12. [Interview] North Koreans respond to their government's push for more "recycling"

13. N. Hamgyong Province organizes "secret disciplinary units" to crack down on anti-socialist behavior

14. S. Korea to repatriate remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War

15. Ban Ki-moon, Emperor Naruhito discuss bilateral ties after Olympic opening

16. South Korea Too Preoccupied with Survival to be Asia’s Sweden

17. Is South Korea Truly a ‘Middle Power’?

18. North Korea's economic paradox: how de-marketization is driving up value of North's won

National Security News Contents:

1. Austin Administers Speedy Swearing-In for DOD's New Indo-Pacific Policy Guru

2. U.S. Population Growth, an Economic Driver, Grinds to a Halt

3. Secret files suggest Nazis knew about Great Escape and let it go ahead

4. U.S. Intensifies Airstrikes in Afghanistan as Taliban Offensive Nears Kandahar

5. Leaders Discuss Reforms in the Special Operations Community

6. Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming

7. Al Lord Profited When College Tuition Rose. He Is Paying For It.

8. Cold reception: US diplomat arrives in China for a ‘good tutorial’ in how to behave

9. CORDS drastically reduces E. Visayas insurgency problem

10. Senate authorizers want to fund the Army’s entire wish list

11. What China’s Vast New Cybersecurity Center Tells Us About Beijing’s Ambitions

12. Opinion | Afghan resistance to the Taliban needs U.S. support — and a big morale boost

13. The US Army’s new iron triangle: The coming budget crunch and its implications for modernization

14. Confronting Cyber Threats: Challenges and Opportunities

15. Climate Scientists Meet As Floods, Fires, Droughts And Heat Waves Batter Countries

16. Foreign Policy Should Be Evidence-Based

17. China Urges Washington To Stop ''Demonising'' It During US Official Visit

18. America’s real plan for Afghanistan

19. ‘Buffs’ could rain death on the Taiwan Strait

20. Huawei hiring former Democratic super lobbyist Tony Podesta