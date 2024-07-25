7/25/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. NORAD intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers operating together near Alaska in first such flight

2. NATO’s Future in Asia

3. Ukraine tells China that Russia not ready for 'good faith' talks

4. Hong Kong a Major Hub for Illicit Transfer to Rogue Nations, Report Finds

5. Swarm Wars: Pentagon holds toughest drone-defense demo to date

6. What did the US military’s Gaza aid pier actually accomplish?

7. Unpacking Harris' record on defense civilians and workforce

8. The Army Is Reducing Job Choice for New Recruits in 2 Critical Fields

9. 3 Army brigades tapped for fall rotations in Europe, South Korea and CENTCOM

10. Anti-base groups plan to protest Osprey flights, alleged sexual assaults on Okinawa

11. Myanmar regional military HQ captured, rebels say, in blow to junta

12. China Casts Itself as Peacemaker in First High-Level Talks With Ukraine Since Russia’s Invasion

13. Reports: Russia Hits NATO Member Romania With Kamikaze Drone

14. Once Hamas’s Sworn Enemy, a Palestinian Exile Rises as a Potential Postwar Strongman

15. Trump Gunman Researched JFK Assassination Week Before Shooting

16. Beijing's Long Game: Gray Zone Tactics in the Pacific

17. A Cyber Force Is Not the Only Solution

18. When Nothing Seems to Work: Houthi Edition

19. The Experimentation Experiment: How Small Units Will Drive the Army’s Transformation in Contact

20. The Populist Revolt Against Climate Policy

21. Cambridge 'Psychological Inoculation' Lab Claims Conservatives, Millennials, Gen Z More Susceptible to 'Misinformation'

Korean News Content:

1. “I want to prepare for North Korea’s future”

2. N. Korea sends some 500 trash balloons into S. Korea earlier this week

3. N.K. trash balloon lands on presidential office compound

4. Balloons carrying trash from North Korea fall inside US Army base in Seoul

5. China says to appoint 'appropriate' person as its next ambassador to S. Korea: Seoul official

6. Editorial: Political distortion hinders N. Korean human rights efforts in S. Korea

7. South Korea's tech giants losing ground to global competitors

8. US sanctions China-based individuals, entities accused of supporting NK missile, space programs

9. N. Korea presumed to have sent over 5 mil. artillery shells to Russia: minister

10. Ex-North Korean diplomat becomes first escapee to be a vice minister in South Korea

11. North Korea trash balloons disrupt flights in Seoul, cause rooftop fire

12. N. Korea, Belarus' top diplomats have 'in-depth' exchange on regional, international issues

13. North Korean hacker got hired by US security vendor, immediately loaded malware

14. Sloppy spycraft? The indictment of a former CIA analyst embarrasses South Korea

15. North Korea ‘Does Not Care’ What President Trump Has To Say About Prospects for Another Meeting

16. Shock, then silence: What Washington thinks of the charges against Sue Mi Terry

